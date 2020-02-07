AMBOSS Honored by United Nations Sustainable Development Initiative

MedTech Company to receive World Summit Award for digital solutions that contribute most to the sustainable development of society.

AMBOSS has proven that it is possible to make the latest scientific findings available to all students and doctors worldwide.” — Alexander Felsenberg, WSA Jury and Board Member

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedTech company AMBOSS has been selected to receive one of the prestigious World Summit Awards (WSA) for its contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The award will be presented on March 11th at the WSA Global Congress in Vienna, Austria.“We strongly believe in our mission to empower all doctors to provide the best possible care. We are honored and humbled by this acknowledgment of our contribution to reaching the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” says AMBOSS co-founder and co-CEO Madjid Salimi, M.D. “The distinction recognizes each and every one of our 300 team members working tirelessly to fulfill this mission.”Since its physician app launch, AMBOSS has helped doctors solve millions of patient cases. With more than five million unique visitors every month, www.amboss.com is among the top 10 medical websites. Around the globe, hospitals and medical schools have adopted the platform, offering their students and staff an essential resource. Furthermore, AMBOSS sponsors students with limited means as well as various humanitarian organizations in an effort to promote equal access to health care and education worldwide.WSA Jury and Board Member Alexander Felsenberg comments: “AMBOSS has proven that it is possible to make the latest scientific findings available to all students and doctors worldwide. The international jury of the World Summit Awards selected AMBOSS as a prime example of how digital solutions support the implementation of the SDGs.”The WSA is a global initiative within the framework of the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS). WSA is the only Information & Communications Technology (ICT) event that reaches the mobile community in almost all UN member states. The initiative contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals agenda by recognizing digital innovations that have a positive impact on society.AMBOSS has fundamentally changed the way medical know-how is acquired and used at the point of care. Students use the interactive library and question bank for general study and exam preparation, while doctors rely on AMBOSS for evidence-based recommendations to guide their clinical decisions. Founded in 2012 by doctors for doctors, the company’s team has grown to more than 300 doctors, scientists, and software engineers, equipping more than half a million medical professionals in over 180 countries with the tools to provide the best possible care for their patients.



