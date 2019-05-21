Students from 96% of U.S. Medical Schools Participated in National Step 1 Self-Assessment

Map of U.S. medical schools with participating students Self-Assessment Score Chart AMBOSS Inc.

After the pioneer event for USMLE® Step 1 candidates, AMBOSS announces official statistics.

I was very impressed with the coverage of topics, question style and difficulty, and thoroughness of the explanations for each answer choice, with the learning cards already linked to each question.” — A. Mezher, Class of 2020, Creighton University School of Medicine

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 13,000 signups and positive reactions from nearly every medical school in the United States, the first National AMBOSS USMLE® Step 1 Self-Assessment Week set a milestone for medical education.During the April event, candidates were able to complete a practice version of the exam. Aimed at offering candidates an authentic exam experience, the AMBOSS Self-Assessment was tailored to align with the USMLE content outline and presented in the USMLE’s official timed format. The test contained a total of 160 questions, split into four blocks, and participants had an hour to complete each block. Thousands of students took the opportunity to compare their performance to that of their peers, responding to more than a million questions, with the total amount of time spent on the platform during the mock exam adding up to more than three years.“Both the enthusiastic feedback and the sharp rise of new, active users confirm: Our platform offers a novel way of acquiring medical knowledge and meets the needs of the next generation of physicians,” Madjid Salimi, M.D., founder and Co-CEO of AMBOSS, said after the event.After taking the self-assessment, students received a personalized analysis of their performance, in-depth study recommendations generated by AMBOSS’ adaptive learning technology, a percentile ranking within the national cohort, and an approximate three-digit score. The mean score was 229, with a standard deviation of 20. The highest score achieved was 277 and the lowest was 155. Most students scored between 216 and 230, which aligns with the national average.86% of participants later reviewed the questions they answered incorrectly in the AMBOSS Guidance Mode, which allowed them to use the integrated Qbank and medical Knowledge Library to view all answer options and better understand how to reason through them.The most challenging question related to pathological findings of glucagonoma and was answered correctly by only 21% of participants. The easiest question saw more than 93% of U.S. students answer it correctly; it tested the best way to deliver serious news."I was very impressed with the coverage of topics, question style and difficulty, and thoroughness of the explanations for each answer choice, with the learning cards already linked to each question. One of the biggest and unique highlights of the platform is the diagnostic image overlays and now, the smart-zoom microscopy. I have full confidence in the AMBOSS platform because walking out of the surgery shelf, I honestly felt like I just completed a set of AMBOSS questions, and I ended up scoring in the 97th percentile!" (A. Mezher, Class of 2020, Creighton University School of Medicine)The first annual AMBOSS Step 1 Self-Assessment Week was held between March 30 and April 7. More than 9,500 U.S. medical students from across the country participated. For further information, please visit: go.amboss.com/NationalAssessmentWeek or send an email to media(AT)amboss(DOT)com.About AMBOSS:AMBOSS is a breakthrough learning platform that has advanced the way medical professionals acquire their knowledge. First founded in 2010, the company's team today consists of professionals in the fields of medicine, didactics, digital learning, medical illustration, and software engineering. The innovative learning and reference program offered by AMBOSS has contributed significantly to improving the everyday lives of current and prospective physicians. On average, students who study with AMBOSS for the USMLE® Step 2 CK score 10 points higher than the national standard. Worldwide, more than 500,000 doctors and students already rely on AMBOSS during their studies and on the ward—a number that is growing daily. You can find out why at www.amboss.com



