Fingent Wins The Best Custom Software Development Company Award of 2019

We comprehend customer's technology needs & blend innovative approaches with industrial standards to deliver customized enterprise solutions that help drive enhanced user experiences & revenue growth” — Ravi Shankar Menon, VP-Sales and Marketing, Fingent

NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindBestWebDevelopment announces the Annual Web Development Award winners of the year, and Fingent bags the title of Best Custom Software Development Company in 2019.

The Annual Web Development Awards are instituted by FindBestWebDevelopment to felicitate companies that have shown excellence in the rapidly changing market and proved to be leaders with outstanding contributions to the tech world. This year’s awards discovered companies from the web development community who have pushed boundaries of innovative development around the globe.

The 2019 Annual Web Development Awards announced the best companies in 6 categories which included; Web Development, Mobile Application Development, Custom Software Development, E-Commerce Development, Wordpress Development, and Drupal Development, along with the Reader’s Choice Award.

Standing atop an aspiring list of the 10 most recognized and promising custom software development companies, Fingent carries away the award for the Best Custom Software Development Company of 2019. Fingent, a global leader in custom software development and technology consulting, works with leading industry players to solve business challenges and drive innovation through enterprise web and mobile solutions. With vast expertise in technology and an active client base across 4 continents, Fingent is the trusted partner for some of the leading organizations remarkably known for their digital transition in the market.

“We believe that no one technology solution can fit all businesses. Every business is unique, and the challenges they face are no similar to the others. Hence, we comprehend their technology needs, and blend innovative approaches with industrial standards to deliver customized enterprise solutions that help drive enhanced user experiences, and unique revenue opportunities.”

- Ravi Shankar Menon, Vice President - Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Fingent



Fingent has also received multiple recognitions in the year 2019. Identifying their capabilities in delivering high-quality, full-cycle, advanced and optimized IT solutions, many popular B2B rating and review sites have honored Fingent’s contributions to business innovation.

Discovering development companies that are abreast of emerging technologies and platforms in the software industry, FindBestWebDevelopment helps emerging businesses find their ideal web development partners. Evaluating and analyzing a company’s business practices, industry standards, processes, reporting, success on previous projects and overall experience in the market, FindBestWebDevelopment constantly lists out the best companies in web, mobile, custom software, Drupal, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence development.

Custom software is emerging to be a leading source of competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes. FindBestWebDevelopment ensures to maintain an updated list of companies that portray exceptional capabilities in delivering highly efficient software products. With excellence in designing and developing customized web, mobile, and cloud applications, Fingent continues to be recognized amongst the top custom software development companies by FindBestWebDevelopment.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.