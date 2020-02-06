Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ChristineRose8 Forbes Coaches Council Official Member

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is a woman with many skills and a passionate desire to make life better for people. That has led to a career as a business coach, with honors that included 2019 Business Coach of the Year, an ICF Certification and a seat on the Forbes’ Coaches Council. She is also an engaging public speaker. Christine closed out 2019 as an author, with a debut book that made top seller lists. It addresses a major societal concern: how women are treated, from job equity to victims of hate crimes, sexual harassment and human trafficking. Christine aspires to improve the sad statistics, particularly in the aftermath of #MeToo and is honored to have earned another esteemed title for her influence: Women Making a Difference in America.

In this next part of radio series, Christine is going to talk about her book Life Beyond #MeToo: Creating a Safer World for Our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters & Friends and the reasons it has been so successful. She will also discuss how she’s making a difference for women—both those who have suffered abuses and those who believe they deserve more out of their life or career. Christine is also going to address the outlook for women in timely frameworks, such as the Valentine’s and President’s day holidays, politics and the upcoming election, and the post #MeToo social/business landscape.

Christine reminds listeners that while her book is helpful to victims, it holds lessons for all of us. Sexual violence knows no bounds and people of every gender, culture and social status can associate and learn from the material. Also, the book was created with a coaches’ mindset, so it is designed to get people thinking, discussing and mapping out future plans for culture change to support women and girls.

As a coach, Christine often talks about the choices we make daily, and how making a different choice, or consciously choosing a new way to react to an issue, helps us all to grow and transform. This is especially important if we want to, as a society, heal, and then shift from what Christine refers to as Old Normal into The New Normal.

Marshall Goldsmith, another renowned coach and author who appeared on our shows, was among those who cited Christine’s book for its coaching value. He mentioned that it “coaches us to move into a more loving and safe future.”

Be sure to listen and learn all Christine Rose has to share as an author, speaker and award-winning business and executive coach. She is the CEO of Christine Rose Coaching and Consulting, a boutique coaching firm in the greater Seattle area that helps business owners and leaders uncover the tools and mindful strategies than enable them to grow and achieve new heights.

CUTV News Radio will feature Top Coach and Author Christine Rose in interviews on Mondays at 3:00pm EST, with Jim Masters on February 10th and Doug Llewelyn on February 17th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Christine, visit www.christinerose.coach

There is a link on the site for those who want to order the book



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.