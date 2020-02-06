OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO PRESENT AT THE 2020 BIO CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE

GAINESVILLE, FL, US, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a best-in-class enzyme therapeutic for an underserved kidney disease indication, today announced that it will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City.Presentation Details:Date: Monday, February 10th, 2020Time: 3:45 p.m. (ET)Location: Wilder RoomABOUT OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS, LLCOxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using novel oral enzymatic approaches. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with patents pending world-wide. The leadership team has a proven track record of successful product development, regulatory approval, and with operating, growing and exiting healthcare businesses. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is located in UF Innovate the Hub - a world-recognized leader in biotechnology business incubation affiliated with one of the nation’s leading research institutions, the University of Florida. For additional information on UF Innovate the Hub please visit http://innovate.research.ufl.edu/ . For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com



