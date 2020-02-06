OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO PRESENT AT THE 2020 BIO CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE
Presentation Details:
Date: Monday, February 10th, 2020
Time: 3:45 p.m. (ET)
Location: Wilder Room
ABOUT OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using novel oral enzymatic approaches. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with patents pending world-wide. The leadership team has a proven track record of successful product development, regulatory approval, and with operating, growing and exiting healthcare businesses. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is located in UF Innovate the Hub - a world-recognized leader in biotechnology business incubation affiliated with one of the nation’s leading research institutions, the University of Florida. For additional information on UF Innovate the Hub please visit http://innovate.research.ufl.edu/. For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com.
Helena Cowley
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals
+1 352-672-5320
email us here
