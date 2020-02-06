Registration opens for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2020 Conference

SMi Reports: The agenda has been released for SMi Group’s inaugural Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference, taking place in Arlington this June

ARLINGTON, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With near-peer adversaries aggressively pursuing RAS development, the US DoD is investing heavily in land robotics which are becoming ever more crucial for gaining overmatch in possible high-intensity conflict. These added investments in advanced technologies will increase Warfighter lethality, transform situational awareness and remove soldiers from dangerous situations.For this reason, SMi Group are proud to present the newest addition to their sell-out Unmanned Systems portfolio: Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) USA , taking place in Arlington, Virginia on June 22nd-23rd 2020. The two-day event will provide a global meeting point for the US ground robotics community, key allied partners, and RAS thought leaders to explore new opportunities and challenges in this rapidly changing field.For those interested in attending, there is a $400 early bird discount for bookings made by February 28th 2020. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/einpr1 This year’s agenda features a cross-sectional focus on the US DoD, as well as bringing international perspectives to proceedings. Military, DoD and expert speakers include:• Brigadier Ian Langford, Director General Future Land Warfare, Australian Defence Force• Colonel Scott Anderson, Project Officer Unmanned Air Systems, CEO Aviation, US Army• Colonel Johnny Cochran, Deputy Director, Close Combat Lethality Task Force, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager Applique' and Large Unmanned Ground Systems (ALUGS), PEO CS&CSS, US Army• Major Cory Wallace, Robotic Combat Vehicle Lead, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team, US Army• Captain Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab• Senior Chief Petty Officer Jim Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, N9 Future Concepts and Innovation Directorate, Naval Special Warfare Command• Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab• Professor Srinivasa Narasimhan, Interim Director, Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University• Mr Stuart Hatfield, Branch Chief, Soldier Systems and Unmanned Ground Systems, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, US Army• Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director Robotics Requirements, Maneuver CDID, US Army• And more…The newly released event brochure including the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/einpr1 The key topics to be discussed this year include: updates on leading US RAS programs and from key international allies, autonomy for military systems, both for lethal and non-lethal applications, mobility of military robots over challenging and hostile terrain, integration of RAS into existing ground formations from the squad up to and including the task-force level, and overall US DoD RAS development direction, strategy, and concept of operations and more.June 22nd-23rd 2020Arlington, VirginiaFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Luke Teachen at Luke Teachen lteachen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130For delegate queries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



