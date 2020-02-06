Future Armoured Vehicles to Explore Communication and Systems Updates on Key Platforms

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

SMi Reports: The 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference will discuss updates on platforms such as ASCOD, BOXER, CV90 and more

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 18th and 19th of May 2020, the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference will convene in Prague to explore what nations across Central and Eastern Europe are doing to enhance and overhaul their fleets of armoured vehicles.As a crucial modernisation goal for many nations in the region, the conference will provide a critical insight into what capabilities are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation.In addition to this, the event will provide an unparalleled opportunity to meet and network with key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces.For interested parties, an early bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 28th February is available online at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/EINPR2 The conference will discuss communication and systems updates on the following platforms, led by:• ASCOD - Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD• BOXER - Mr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, Air and Land Combat Systems Programme Office, NATO Support and Procurement Agency• CV90 - Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces• Stryker - Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Army• Leopard 2 - Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces• Marder - Colonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army• Puma - Colonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army• BMP-1 - Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces• Pizarro - Colonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapon Directorate, Spanish MoD• Abrams - Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence, US ArmyThe event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/EINPR2 -- END –Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference18th-19th May 2020Prague, Czech RepublicSponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



