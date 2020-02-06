Registration Opens for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2020

Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2020

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Conference, which will convene in London on 15th-16th June 2020.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the 5th annual Pre-Filled West Coast conference commencing in San Diego, CA on the 15th-16th June 2020.The highly anticipated event will explore key areas within the field such as: new technologies and innovations in device design, advances in human factors for combination products, key regulatory insights with industry and FDA representation, process development considerations, and design controls and risk management for Pre-Filled Syringes.Over the two-day event, delegates will have the chance to network with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of $400 will be applied to bookings made before February 28th 2020: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr1 Highlights will include:• Engage in case study presentations from leading pharma and biotech companies on complex product formulation and optimising device design to aid delivery• Discuss show to optimise current processes to align with global regulatory updates• Discover human factors engineering best practices through case study examples• Uncover how industry is incorporating connectivity and digital health to optimise the user experienceKey Speakers will include:• Brittney Pachucki, Device Engineer, AstraZeneca• Darin Zehrung, Global Program Leader, Medical Devices and Health Technologies, PATH• Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech• James P. Wabby, Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs – Device/Combination Products, Allergan• Jian Liu, Senior Scientist, Amgen• Khaudeja Bano, Senior, Medical Director, Abbott Diagnostics• Larry Atupem, Sr Business Development Specialist, Zeon• Maggie Reiff, Manager, Device Engineering, Pfizer• Mark DeStefano, Assoc. Dir. CPD Feasibility, New Technology and Prototyping Development, Teva Pharmaceuticals• Natalie Abts, Head of Human Factors Engineering, Genentech• Robert Ovadia, Engineer II, Genentech• Sarah Mollo, Combination Product Policy Analyst, FDA• Severine Duband, Global Category Manager, Nemera• Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise, Inc.• Takuya Minezaki, Research Manager, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.• Tina Rees, Associate Director - Human Factors, Ferring Pharmaceuticals• Tracy Hsu, Associate Director, Ionis PharmaceuticalsThere will also be two post-conference workshop day on the 17th of June 2020 which will feature two half-day workshops on “Connected Devices and Digital Health: How to Navigate the U.S. FDA usability Engineering Requirements” and “Postmarket Safety Reporting: The Current Regulatory Environment with a Global Impact.”The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their $400 early bird discount: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr1 Pre-Filled Syringes West CoastMain conference: 15th-16th June 2020Post-conference workshop day: 17th June 2020Sponsored by: Almac | Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nemera | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Steri-Tek | Zeon Speciality MaterialsTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries and group bookings contact Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 207 827 6128.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



