Skip brings FIS loyalty to shoppers on its mobile checkout platform

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skip, the leading provider of mobile self-checkout for retail, announced today that its mobile checkout platform is now integrated with FIS Global’s loyalty platform. With this integration now complete, shoppers will have the ability to accrue points, receive discounts and promotions, and pay using accrued points through the Skip app like they would at the traditional register.Today’s consumer expects to have a seamless, consistent, and personalized buying experience, culminating in a fast and easy checkout process. This integration allows Skip and FIS to give their retail partners the ability to offer that to their loyal customers.The first retailer to go live with this integration is Kwik Chek, with 45+ locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Kwik Chek’s goal with the kwikcard Rewards program is to expand their loyalty offering through earning more while shopping inside and saving greater amounts while pumping gas outside. With this integration, shoppers are able to do just that.“At Kwik Chek, we want to make our customer journey as simple as possible,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek. “With the help of Skip, we’ve recently transitioned to a completely mobile loyalty program, offering our guests a convenient way to pay and earn points right from their mobile phone.”“We are extremely excited to bring this certified integration with FIS to the marketplace,” said Chase Thomason, founder & CEO of Skip. “Skip is committed to helping Kwik Chek give their shoppers a premium shopping experience through mobile checkout, and this integration is one more way we are helping them to do so.”Skip is continuing to add integrations with more loyalty programs and back-office platforms to better serve the convenience retail industry.Find out more about Skip’s mobile checkout About GoSkip, Inc.Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Skip is the retail leader in cloud point of sale with a suite of mobile checkout apps for shoppers and retailers. Stores with Skip allow their customers the ability to scan and pay for items on their mobile devices, skipping the checkout line. Skip is focused on revolutionizing the way customers navigate shopping in the convenience retail environment.About Kwik Chek Food StoresKwik Chek Food Stores is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations. With more than 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks. With our motto, “Leave ‘Em Better,” we are continually looking for ways to give our guests the highest quality of service and products. Please visit www.kwikchek.com for more information.



