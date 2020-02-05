Balboa Island’s Sugar ‘n Spice Launches Catering Solutions

Balboa Island’s Sugar ‘n Spice, the original frozen banana shop, now offers three distinct catering options

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the 75th Anniversary for Sugar ‘n Spice and with it, the welcome evolution of the original frozen banana and Balboa Bar shop. Owners Will and Courtney Alovis were inspired by their patrons and the demand for the famed sweet treats to be available on-site at special events. The entrepreneurs decided to develop three ways in which Sugar ‘n Spice could bring the Balboa Island experience to men, women and children. Their mobile dipping station, which is called Dip ‘n Roll, is the ultimate catering truck that is completely self-contained and is stocked with all of the fan favorites from their original shop. The table set-up option is an interactive station that can be set-up as a part of virtually any event, either indoors or outdoors. The custom delivery option features sweet treats individually wrapped with personalized labels for guests to pick-up and enjoy as a party favor or dessert to go. All three of the catering options offers personalized, freshly hand dipped frozen treats to fit a variety of budgets and event occasions including weddings, baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, office celebrations, school functions, charity gatherings, open houses and more. More information on Sugar ‘n Spice’s catering options can he found HERE.“From the sets of popular TV shows like Black-ish and Grown-ish, to real estate open houses and launch parties, we love being able to bring the Balboa Island experience on the road.” -Will and Courtney Alovis, Owners, Sugar ‘n SpiceAbout Sugar ‘n Spice:Sugar ’n Spice is the original frozen banana and Balboa Bar shop on Balboa Island. Proudly serving clientele including both locals and vacationers alike since 1945, the brand also includes a catering truck and options for on-site event service. Every banana and Balboa Bar is made-to-order, hand-dipped twice in either classic chocolate (vegan), dark chocolate, peanut butter or cherry dip, and then rolled in the favorite toppings of choice. Additional sweet treats and fun foods are also available on the menu.Learn more: SugarnSpiceBalboaIsland.com



