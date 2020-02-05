Dr. Wanda J. Campbell of Cultivare Leadership Development to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders are under a great deal of pressure to achieve organizational goals. Whether your goal is to increase such things as productivity, revenue, profitability, innovation, and customer satisfaction or to reduce costs, turnover, absenteeism, or safety incidents, the culture in your area of responsibility will play a major role in your success. Gallup’s research has consistently shown that an engaged workforce is linked with greater success on each of these goals. Furthermore, the individual manager is the most significant factor in developing a culture of engagement. So, regardless of your metric of interest, creating a culture of engagement should be an important priority. If you want to learn more about how to achieve these results, tune in to the interviews with Dr. Wanda Campbell.

Wanda is an exceptional Executive Coach with a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Prior to becoming a coach, Wanda spent 14 years directing a nationwide employment testing program for the electric utility industry. During this time, she had the opportunity to experience first-hand the benefits associated with creating a culture of engagement – dramatic sustained increases in revenue and profitability, and the development of innovative products and services that were popular with clients.

Wanda’s objective as an executive coach is to transform the workplace by helping STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medicine) leaders develop a culture of engagement. This begins by creating a psychologically safe work environment and earning the trust of their staff. Author Simon Sinek says, “Trust has two dimensions: competence and integrity. We will forgive mistakes of competence. Mistakes of integrity are harder to overcome.”

A culture of engagement is not a “one-and-done” endeavor. The culture is developed and maintained by what the leader “rewards, punishes, and permits.” These actions establish the ground rules for the unit or department. During the interview, as in her executive coaching, Wanda will cover those leadership behaviors that are most effective in developing a culture of engagement. One of the best kept secrets of a culture of engagement is that it is also the easiest way to manage.

If a culture of engagement is so powerful and makes leadership easy, why does it occur so rarely? The reason is that there are many obstacles that stand in our way as leaders – some of which we are unaware. For example, there are limits in our ability to process information. Furthermore, some common beliefs regarding leadership are flawed.

Close Up Radio will feature Wanda Campbell in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday February 7th at 2 p.m. EST and on Friday February 14th at 2 p.m. with Jim Masters

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.cultivare-leadership.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.