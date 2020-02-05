Elizabeth A. Whitmer of My Healthcare Coder to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every time you see a healthcare provider, it’s documented, and if it’s not documented, it was not done. This documentation is the patient’s ongoing medical record. Medical Coding is the transformation of a patient’s documented healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal alphanumeric codes applied during the medical billing process so a provider can be reimbursed for their services.

Of course, medical coders must be efficient, so speed is the name of the game, but they must also be accurate. To most people a typo is just a minor error. In healthcare, it forces an automatic claim denial and potential loss of revenue.

The only way to like improve efficiency without sacrificing accuracy is to inject time into the equation. That’s what My Healthcare Coder does.

Elizabeth A. Whitmer is a healthcare coder and the inventor of My Healthcare Coder, a patented, specialized keyboard designed to make the coding process more efficient and more accurate.

“My keyboard can improve coding,” says Whitmer. “Medical coders use a standard keyboard arranged for universal purpose; it’s not optimized for how a coder uses a keyboard. My keyboard is designed improve coding skills to increase productivity and avoid keystroke errors.”

Whitmer has taken a standard keyboard and shrunk it down to only the keys necessary for coding. My Healthcare Coder is smaller, more portable, and allows coders to do everything with just one hand. Keys are relocated to avoid selecting the wrong ones. My Healthcare Coder also works simultaneously with standard keyboards for regular data entry or letter writing.

“This could revolutionize coding and provide select professional coders increased proficiency and revenue for the healthcare industry,” says Whitmer. “The first group of keyboards flew off the shelf. I'll do anything to try to get this baby out there.”

Close Up Radio will feature Elizabeth Whitmer in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 6th at 10am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on My Healthcare Coder, visit www.myhealthcarecoder.com



