Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Receives Accolades from Amazon Shopper

Chavelle Lash serum

Chavelle's eyelash and brow growth serum is now helping users achieve longer eyelashes and thicker eyebrows.

FORST, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chavelle's recently launched eyelash and brow growth serum continues to make a strong impact on Amazon. Numerous users of the product have already recommended this natural eyelash growth serum for its ability to stimulate the growth of eyelashes and eyebrows. At present, the product has well over 100 Amazon reviews. Ophthalmologically and dermatologically certified prior to its release, the serum is cruelty-free and paraben-free.Chavelle only uses carefully selected ingredients for the development and production of all its products. The eyelash and eyebrow growth serum contains a combination of hyaluron, collagen, panthenol and ginseng that provides nourishment and strengthening benefits to every lash from root to tip. Sandra Newmann, the senior spokesperson for the company, asserts that "daily application for four to six weeks will make the lashes and brows significantly healthier, longer and denser."All the ingredients used in Chavelle's natural eyelash growth serum have hair nourishing properties. Ginseng is known to strengthen the hair follicles and roots of the lashes. Hyaluron makes lashes and brows healthier by helping them attract and retain moisture. The protein present in collagen plays a significant role in strengthening the eyelashes. Finally, panthenol keeps the delicate skin soft and smooth."I was skeptical about this considering the amount of other hair growth products I'd tried and had no luck with. However, this formula seems to be working! I've been using it for about 10 days, and I'm noticing hair growth in my eyebrows where I haven't seen a single hair grow in years! I will continue using this. It doesn't make your hair stiff like other formulas, and once you apply it, you forget it's even on! The price is slightly higher than some other options, but I've found this product actually works for me when the others do not. I highly recommend buying this eyelash growth serum," a satisfied user mentioned in her Amazon review.To find out more about Chavelle's eyelash growth serum, please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###



