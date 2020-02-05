Eyebrow and Eyelash Growth Serum Achieves 100 Amazon Reviews

Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Lash serum

Chavelle’s eyebrow and eyelash growth serum has recently achieved the milestone of one hundred Amazon reviews.

FORST, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chavelle is pleased to reveal that its recently launched eyebrow and eyelash growth serum has made a dream start on Amazon. Within a very short time, the product has received over 100 reviews from satisfied Amazon buyers. As a result of its superior performance, the product has recently become the number one new release in its category.Experts suggest that the hair cycle for all hair types is divided into three phases, anagen, catagen and telogen. The average length of the cycle and the individual phases, however, vary from person to person. It has been observed that a normal eyelash cycle generally lasts between 5-11 months. Consistent use of Chavelle eyelash eyebrow growth serum prolongs the natural growth phase of the eyelashes while also reducing the catagen and telogen phase.The eyelash enhancer and booster serum from Chavelle contains hyaluron, collagen, panthenol and ginseng, and has been ophthalmologically and dermatologically certified. Sandra Newmann, the senior spokesperson for the company, clarifies that results of the product may vary depending on several factors, including the individual's lifestyle, age, health and genetics.The manufacturer also shares the following tips for the application of the serum.- Before application, the skin must be cleaned and dried to ensure that eye makeup is removed.- The eye must be closed before applying the serum.- The serum is to be applied in one brushstroke to the upper lash line, along the lash roots.- For best results, the serum should be applied daily and continuously."Really enjoying this product so far! My lashes feel stronger and thicker after just a week of use. I noticed when having mascara on today for the first time since using this product that my lashes feel much fuller. They feel healthier, more nourished, and softer already. I can't believe I've gone so long without using a product like this," a delighted user said in her Amazon review.To find more about Chavelle's eyelash growth serum and grow longer fuller eyelashes please visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.###



