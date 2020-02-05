Polish star Joanna Borov signs on to be the new face of Hadeel Beauty Studio

Joanna Borov on the catwalk wearing Will Franco, shot by Lucky Frog Photos @gbeeler33 Joanna Borov at The Official Miss Motors wearing Venera Tabakin, shot by Venera Tabakin

Borov will endorse beauty and skincare products for the company in advertisements distributed across the US.

Joanna is the perfect ambassador and model for [our] company. She’s both the ideal and also representative of [our] clientele.” — By Hadeel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- International model and beauty queen Joanna Borov has signed a contract with By Hadeel Beauty, to appear across billboards, online media, television and in catalogues.The pageant winner, who has previously fronted campaigns and worked as a model at Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week and appeared on the cover of NMB Magazine, will be the face of the new campaign featuring fashion and beauty. Borov is also well-known for having won Miss Motors Formula 1 and World Beauty Queen Poland.Borov, who has worked across the UK, Korea, and Argentina stated: “I’m so happy and excited to work with Hadeel and her exceptional custom made items which blends Middle Eastern beauty and modern style! It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I truly love her designs. It is going to be the very first time for me to work with a brand that combines fashion and beauty. “Originally from Saudi Arabia, Hadeel achieved success in the Middle East with celebrities such Aseel Alomran wearing her designs. The step in signing Borov represents a fusion of fashion and beauty brands for a more global company. Borov will participate in shoots taking place in Los Angeles, and in-person publicity appearances in New York City.By Hadeel is a combination of luxury haute couture fashion, holistic skincare and highly advanced beauty techniques like fibroblast plasma in the heart of Beverly Hills. Borov was tipped to be the face because of her reputation across Europe and the Middle East, and her large social media following audience in the United States. Her most recent posts have generated more than 100,000 in audience impressions.The company promises to offer customers products and services which embrace natural beauty and health.In a statement, By Hadeel complimented Borov and pointed to how she is working with medical doctors on a new skincare line that is going to be revolutionary in the market.“Joanna is the perfect ambassador and model for [the] company. She’s both the ideal and also representative of [our] clientele."Founder Hadeel Alahmari added, "I wanted to create a place where women can feel like they’re in heaven, where I can offer them custom made luxury garments, and cosmetics that are accustomed to skin problems and the highest quality services. My place as one of the few in the whole country offers fibroblast plasma, a specialist technique, and we offer valuable training to other technicians.”Borov is represented by Los Angeles Talent Management. It is anticipated that Borov will also work with designer Will Franco while in the United States.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.