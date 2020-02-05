Resource Innovation Institute Releases HVAC Best Practices Guide Featuring Expertise of Root Engineers

Root Engineers CEO Laura Breit contributes to educational cannabis guide as member of new Technical Advisory Council

BEND, OREGON, USA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Resource Innovation Institute , a non-profit organization advancing cannabis cultivation, recently released “HVAC for Cannabis Cultivation & Controlled Environmental Agriculture,” a best practices guide for the cannabis industry. Resource Innovation Institute assembled some of the most respected experts in the industry to develop the first peer-reviewed best practices guide, including Laura Breit, PE , who is the founder and CEO of Root Engineers , a professional engineering firm specializing in the cannabis industry.“In an increasingly competitive environment, cultivation businesses need resources like this new guide in order to operate their facilities efficiently and effectively,” said Laura Breit, CEO of Root Engineers. “I am honored to have the opportunity to participate in the Resource Innovation Institute’s Technical Advisory Council and work with other leaders in the industry to deliver professional and actionable advice to cannabis cultivators.”“HVAC for Cannabis Cultivation & Controlled Environmental Agriculture” was publicly released at the prestigious MJBizCon show in Las Vegas in December. The guide was created to support cultivators in the design, construction and operation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and dehumidification systems for cultivation applications. The best practices guide covers topics like: demystifying important terms; assembling effective design and construction teams; understanding and evaluating equipment purchasing options; crucial considerations for equipment selection; and installing and operating successful HVAC systems to meet business goals.“Cannabis cultivators are facing cost pressure that require them to operate their production facilities more efficiently, yet they don’t know who to trust,” said Derek Smith, Executive Director of the Resource Innovation Institute. “So we’ve assembled some of the most experienced voices in the industry to develop the first peer-reviewed best practices in HVAC.”Laura Breit is a professional mechanical engineer specializing in the design of HVAC, plumbing and process systems for the cannabis industry. She has led her team of mechanical and electrical engineers and designers at Root Engineers on more than 100 cannabis and hemp projects across the country. The Root Engineers team is experienced in HVAC engineering and design services including equipment selection, system design, and code and regulation navigation.To download “HVAC for Cannabis Cultivation & Controlled Environmental Agriculture,” visit: https://resourceinnovation.org/resources/#published-studies ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 100 cannabis and hemp projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. Learn more about Root Engineers at www.rootengineers.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@rootengineers).About Resource Innovation InstituteResource Innovation Institute (RII) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance resource efficiency to create a better cannabis future. Founded in 2016 in Portland, OR, USA, RII’s Board of Directors includes the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE), a former Energy Policy Advisor to two Oregon governors, a former board member of the US Green Building Council and leading cannabis industry players. The organization has unique expertise on data, policy and education related to cannabis energy use. Its Cannabis PowerScore benchmarking survey is backed by the world’s largest dataset on cannabis energy use. RII’s Technical Advisory Council is the leading multi-disciplinary body assessing the environmental impacts and best practices associated with cultivation resource issues. In 2018, RII advised the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on the establishment of the world’s first cannabis energy regulations, and it is now advising other governments. RII’s Efficient Yields cultivation workshops are the only grower-led, non-commercial venues for the exchange of resource efficient cultivation best practices. RII is funded by utilities, foundations, governments and the cannabis supply chain. Visit our website at ResourceInnovation.org.



