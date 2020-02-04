GiftstoIndia24x7.com makes Gifting easy, Introduces Personalized categorization for Mother’s Day Gifting

GiftstoIndia24x7.com is a gifting portal catering to NRIs, offering 20,000+ gift options for special occasions & delivering the same to their families in India

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 10,000 options to choose from, GiftstoIndia24x7.com aims to spread the Mother’s Day cheer for all those mothers who live away from their children by making it easy for children to send Mother's day gifts to India . To give gifting a special touch the portal has introduced a special category for Mother’s Day wherein gifts are curated focussing on the personality of the mother. With an innovative range of products, GiftstoIndia24x7.com children to send gifts to their loved ones back in India at the convenience of a click.Under the different categories, the portal offers an easy to choose guide wherein children can refer to gifting ideas and pick gifts as per the interest of their mothers. As an ode to homemaker who takes care of the entire household, children can pick options like designer trays, tea sets, mugs, silver bowl sets, modern juicers, kitchenware, electronic amongst others as a gesture to make her life easy. For the food loving mother, the best options range from great gourmet food hampers to classy chocolate bouquets, exotic fruit arrangements, heathy food basket, India sweets hamper, etc. To send Mothers day gift to India for the fashionista mom, experts recommend options like luxury perfumes, branded gift vouchers, bathing accessories, spa vouchers and beautiful watches to help the mother up her styling game. In their section for the working mother, children can choose from options like cosmetic hampers, portable electronics, easy-to-use kitchenware and personal care to help her rejuvenate after a long day at work. Lastly, for the spiritual mother, GiftstoIndia24x7 offers a lovely range of Ganesh idols, Laxmi Puja hampers, spiritual hamper which will keep up with the mother’s divine feeling towards lord.Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the heroes that mothers are, GiftstoIndia24x7 helps children who are abroad, far away from their mothers keep the cheer of motherhood and the special mother-children bond alive. GiftstoIndia24x7 goes one step ahead to provide it’s users with a lot of convenience and offers 24 hours customer service throughout the year to ensure that they have a hassle-free experience while selecting the best gift options for their mothers. GiftstoIndia24x7 aims at spreading smiles across miles with their impeccable services.Using the power of a strong distribution channel along with over two decades of experience in the space, GiftstoIndia24x7 has been spreading the cheer and making delivery of Mothers day gifts in India easily accessible for all non-residential Indians. They offer services to over 1500+ locations in the country. Additionally, with services like same day deliver and midnight delivery, GiftstoIndia24x7 is trailblazing the Indian gifting space by providing top-notch services at an unbeatable value.About GiftstoIndia24x7Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India’s premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non - residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same day delivery and mid-night delivery options. The e-commerce platform delivers has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24X7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.