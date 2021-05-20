This Raksha Bandhan, GiftstoIndia24x7 enables you to extend a hand of brotherhood to the braveheart jawans of India
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raksha Bandhan means ‘the bond of protection, obligation & care’ in Sanskrit. It is an occasion that honours the profound bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie the sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their wellbeing. The brothers promise to protect their sisters from any kind of peril. If we stay far away from our siblings, we often send rakhi to india to make our presence felt despite the distance. Though the occasion commemorates the bond of protection, we hardly make an effort to celebrate this day with our nation’s protectors. They are ready to go through the worst to keep our motherland in safe hands. Raksha Bandhan should not be restricted to blood relationships. While we gear up for occasions, these unsung heroes spend sleepless nights to ensure our security. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes an effort to make rakhi 2021 special for the citizens and the jawans of the country. The emotional connection that they have for the country is unmatched.
We hardly get an opportunity to thank or salute our soldiers. This Raksha Bandhan, GiftstoIndia24x7 offers us the opportunity to pay gratitude to our real protectors. They are the ones who put their lives at stake to ensure that the nation is safe. Even if you are in a foreign land, you can send rakhis to India to the jawans who teach us the true meaning of patriotism. They are the reason we can afford to celebrate occasions with greatest fervour. On the contrary, celebrating occasions is quite a luxury or a far fetched dream for the soldiers. They miss their family especially on such occasions but readily choose to sacrifice in silence. No matter what, they strive to stay true to their vow of protecting their country from all the evil forces. Most of the soldiers cannot even recall the last time they spent Raksha Bandhan at home. Sending rakhi to India to the jawans will make them feel a part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The sacred thread offers them a sense of belonging. It further makes them realize that the country and its citizens care about them. Sending rakhis to the jawans will be a heartfelt gesture to acknowledge their efforts and boost their morale. It will also provide them the further motivation to keep working for the nation.
Not all superheroes have capes. Undeterred in their mission, some bear the deepest wounds and scars and keep fighting for the country till the last breath. This initiative taken by GiftstoIndia24x7 on Raksha Bandhan is an ode to the struggles and contributions of the Indian security forces. They have all the relevant permissions to conduct this activity independently. After you select a Rakhi, they will be ensuring that it reaches the jawans right on time. They also take necessary measures to ensure proper packaging. The rakhis will be delivered after going through various safety protocols. There will be a designated maharaj who will perform the ceremony. He will also tie the sacred thread to the soldiers on your behalf. All the profits earned from this initiative will be used for the welfare scheme of the Indian Security Forces.
This Raksha Bandhan, GiftstoIndia24x7.com aims to act as the connecting medium between the soldiers and the citizens of the country. Send online rakhi to India to the fearless jawan for acting as our strongest shield in times of despair. At the same time, sending rakhi in india to the jawans will fill up the sender with a sense of gratification. Along with the rakhis, you could also send a heartfelt message. Select from the variety of messages present in the site. This year, celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with a difference. Send a rakhi to our jawans through GiftstoIndia24x7 and pay a tribute to their sacrifice and contributions.
About GiftstoIndia24x7.com
Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India’s premier gifting platform especially curated for the gifting needs of non-residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day delivery and mid-night delivery options.
The e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24×7 customer service support for its Customers
Jesal Sunil Desai
