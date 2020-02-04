Marymount California University to Host Day of Service

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marymount California University faculty and staff will fan out into the Los Angeles South Bay community for the school’s annual Day of Service on Feb. 18.The Marymount tradition brings together employees in the spirit of giving back, offering them the opportunity to do something for the community where they live and work through meaningful, compassionate service in partnership with local non-profit organizations.“Service has always been a hallmark of the Marymount mission,” said MCU President Brian Marcotte. “This work is really good for the soul, and our Marymount family is happiest when they are helping others and setting an example for our students.”Participating employees may volunteer at one of three sites, where they will provide hands-on assistance at the direction of the organization from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., following a morning kick-off breakfast.This year’s community service organizations include:Pedro Pet Pals in San Pedro is dedicated to saving homeless animals and actively raises funds to support local animal shelters, animal rescue efforts, spay/neuter programs and community educational outreach to pet owners.Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles in San Pedro provides in-house medical care to sick or injured seals and sea lions stranded on local beaches. Its goal is to rehabilitate and release these animals back to their ocean homes. Volunteers will perform a beach clean-up at White’s Point Beach, where the animals are released once they have healed.Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center in San Pedro is an aquatic center for Southern California youth, exposing them to water safety, rescue methods, care and use of equipment, and physical fitness. Volunteers will help make flags, rake and beautify the grounds, and perform other spring-cleaning tasks.For press inquiries, contact Mike Mena at mike@ileanainternational.com or (310) 913-0625.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.