Process Optimization and Business Development Leader to Speak on Future Thinking Panel at Synapse Summit

Stonehill, a strategy and innovation firm, announced they will be speaking on the “Future Thinking: The 21st Century Operating System” panel at Synapse Summit.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, the premier strategy and innovation firm, is pleased to announce they will be speaking on the “Future Thinking: The 21st Century Operating System” panel at the Synapse Summit. Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill and a design thinking leader, will be representing Stonehill as one of the key speakers on this innovative panel to discuss how a futurist mindset is critical in this new era. The Synapse Summit will be packed with two full days of hands-on workshops, dynamic panel discussions, skill building opportunities and industry trendspotting. The Synapse Summit will take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on February 11-12th, 2020.

The Synapse Summit is a hub made up of innovative visionaries, industry disrupters, and risk takers throughout Florida. The overall vision of Synapse is to be an all-encompassing and interactive event to expose the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Florida. This year Synapse will host more than 300 speakers providing engaging topics of interest for every industry professional. The “Future Thinking: The 21st Century Operating System” panel will provide a rich insight into the Strategic Foresight field and how efforts are most successful for organizations. Event goers who attend this panel will hear practical foresight examples from across industries and the importance of mapping the future in today’s complex global environment.

Troy Atlas plans to bring his expertise in process optimization and business development to “Future Thinking: The 21st Century Operating System” panel. Mr. Atlas will discuss Design Thinking and how the use of empathy is one of the greatest soft skills a leader can have. Other topics of discussion on the Future Thinking panel will be about the era of technological development and the ethical and moral responsibility it faces, how innovation is more than just a buzz-word, and the importance of building roles and responsibilities today to pave the future.

“I am thrilled to represent Stonehill at the 2020 Synapse Summit and participate in the Future Thinking panel,” said Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill. “I’m looking forward to discussing the melding of innovation and human-centric design.”

Visit the summit website at https://synapsefl.com/summit/.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Visit the Stonehill website at https://www.stonehillinnovation.com.

About R. Troy Atlas

Troy Atlas has been recognized as one of the most driven and dedicated executives in process optimization and business development for close to three decades. In his role as President of Stonehill, Troy is entrusted with driving the firm’s initiatives and managing its growth strategy. Troy enjoys working with select clients to help them use Design Thinking to innovate, develop memorable customer experiences and create competitive differentiation. Prior to joining Stonehill, Troy was Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management and Branch Complex Manager of Raymond James' Metro Tampa branches. During his tenure with Raymond James his responsibility for the number of offices, financial advisors and amount of assets he oversaw grew three-fold. Troy’s background also includes roles with Deloitte & Touche, Heritage Asset Management and AIG SunAmerica.

To learn more about Mr. Atlas, please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com/team/2018/8/24/president-troy-atlas.



