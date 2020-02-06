Rick Valencia Joins CureMetrix as Strategic Advisor to Fight Cancer with Artificial Intelligence

Rick Valencia

Former Qualcomm Executive Brings Passion and Operational Expertise to Drive Growth of AI Solutions

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, a global healthcare technology company that develops computer-aided detection (CAD) software integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that Rick Valencia will serve the company as a strategic advisor to support the company’s expansion.From the patient, to the clinician, to the hospital and payor, Valencia is actively working to connect and grow organizations that improve the healthcare experience. Currently Valencia is on the board of Tandem Diabetes Care, (Nasdaq: TNDM) an insulin therapy management company that improves the lives of people living with diabetes. He is also executive chairman at TrekIT Health, a private, venture backed company building solutions to make the EHR work better for clinicians. In addition, he serves as operating partner for Analytics Ventures, a venture studio that supports companies including CureMetrix, to harness the power of artificial intelligence. Previously, Valencia was an SVP at Qualcomm where he held several senior executive roles including serving as the President of Qualcomm Life, Inc., until the successful sale to private equity in 2019.“Cancer impacts all of us. CureMetrix AI is a great example of using technology to reduce complexity and improve the quality of diagnosis for the benefit of all healthcare stakeholders," said Valencia.Valencia’s initial focus will be in supporting the commercial growth of CureMetrix along with expanding its operational framework and technical platform for streamlined client service worldwide."With his breadth and depth in the healthcare space, along with his combination of strategic and technical expertise, Rick Valencia will be a tremendous resource in helping CureMetrix accelerate its development efforts and expand its global footprint,” said Greg Houlgate, chief revenue officer for CureMetrix.“Having Rick in the strategic advisor role for CureMetrix and as operating partner for Analytics Ventures allows us to leverage his vast experience in the Digital Health space. We are very proud of what the CureMetrix team has accomplished in getting its FDA clearance and gaining recognition globally as a leader in AI medical imaging,” said, Navid Alipour, managing partner of Analytics Ventures. “We are very focused on the growth and expansion of CureMetrix to ensure we deliver its solutions to as many markets as possible to aid radiologists in the fight against breast cancer.”About CureMetrix, Inc.Delivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial imaging (AI) medical imaging committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages AI and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. For more information visit www.CureMetrix.com About Analytics VenturesAnalytics Ventures (AV) is a venture studio fund dedicated to the inception of new ventures harnessing innovations in artificial intelligence. Located in San Diego, California, AV has built a comprehensive venture ecosystem that includes a full-time lab of leading AI scientists, an end-to-end operations team, and its own venture fund. For more information visit www.analyticsventures.com



