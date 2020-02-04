Mountz Exhibiting at the MD&M West Show 2020

Mountz, Inc., the torque tool specialists®, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West 2020 event.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountz , Inc., the torque tool specialists, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West 2020 event. The exhibition is at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA and takes place February 11th through the 13th. Test drive new assembly automation screwdrivers and torque measurement equipment by Mountz Inc.The manufacturing of medical devices requires precision. Mountz has been a standout producer of the highest quality torque tools for the medical field for over fifty-five years. Discover new assembly automation tools and torque measuring equipment developed for you in order to deal with the most demanding fastening applications.Mountz will showcase many new products and solutions at the MD&M West event.• Power Assembly & Automation Torque Tools• Torque Screwdrivers• Torque Wrenches• Torque Testers & Sensors• ESD Safe ScrewdriversEngineered in the Silicon Valley and serving the globe, Mountz focuses on delivering high-quality torque products, services, and solutions to ensure customers can always proceed with confidence. We are committed to forging a safer world through precision and accuracy, and by innovating every day.MD&M West, now in its 35th year, is where engineers and executives from across the globe converge before going on to change the lives of patients. In addition to the three-day conference covering medtech, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing, the event offers the opportunity to meet suppliers and experts leading the charge to disrupt healthcare.This is the one-stop event to experience a resource-rich expo floor with live demonstrations and working machinery of the latest assembly technology, equipment and products. For more information, visit http://mdmwest.mddionline.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.