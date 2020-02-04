Franklin Integrated Interiors Unveils a Brand New Look

January 30th sign installation kicks off a new visual and brand identity for the Strip District-based interior solutions firm

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franklin Integrated Interiors , a leading interiors innovator and solutions provider in creating, building, designing, and executing the spaces where people work, learn, and heal, is unveiling a newly transformed look after an extensive rebranding effort. A sign installation scheduled for Thursday, January 30th features Franklin’s new logo, proudly displayed on the exterior rooftop of their Work Studio and office located at 2740 Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District.Franklin’s rebranding is not just aesthetic. In addition to an exciting update to the visual identity, Franklin has incorporated a new way of articulating how the firm provides a comprehensive and connected scope of architecture, furniture, flooring, and technology needs.“Just as the Strip District has grown and evolved over the more than 20 years that we’ve called it home, our markets and our industry are transforming and evolving as well. And so is Franklin,” said Ralph Dallier, President of Franklin. “We’ve transitioned to a more modern and exciting visual look, similar to the ways we’ve worked with our clients to modernize and innovate their spaces, but Franklin Integrated Interiors is about more than great furniture. Our rebranding has unlocked the opportunity to reimagine how we communicate our one-stop design shop for space and product education, selection, planning, design, installation, and project management.”For more than 60 years, Franklin has prided itself in shaping and transforming organizations and companies by not only reimagining how spaces will look, but how people are able to work in those spaces. Now, the team at Franklin has transformed their look, showcasing their evolution from architectural designs into an Integrated Interiors firm.The rebranding was executed in partnership with C-leveled , a Bloomfield-based strategic marketing agency providing expertise in organizational rebrands.Franklin’s rebranding comes at the heels of a successful 2019 year. Last May, Franklin unveiled a completely transformed and newly redesigned Work Studio, with a series of showcase events. The new Work Studio demonstrates how companies can modernize and innovate within their spaces to achieve their goals. Franklin’s Work Studio displays the latest in innovative workspaces with leading products from Steelcase . Additionally, at the end of last year Franklin was named as a Steelcase Premier Partner for the 5th year in a row. The recognition is given to authorized dealers based on how they engage with Steelcase, their clients, influencers, customers, and community to deliver exceptional experiences and value.To schedule a Work-Studio visit or for more information, visit FranklinInteriors.com or call 412-261-2525.# # #About Franklin Integrated InteriorsSteeped in 60 years’ worth of architectural and design experience, Franklin Integrated Interiors is a premier design solutions provider in creating, building, designing, expanding, and improving workspaces and facilities across industries and enterprises. Based in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District, Franklin operates with a geographic focus in the areas of Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky. For more information, visit FranklinInteriors.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.