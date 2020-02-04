Packaging Distributor Acquisition Campaign Extended by B2B Industrial Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that it is extending its highly successful acquisition campaign, which to date has yielded 10 acquisitions .

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, one of most active acquirers of packaging distributors in the U.S., just announced that it is extending its highly successful acquisition campaign, which to date has yielded 10 acquisitions. These deals produced positive results for the acquired company, its employees, the client and B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2B Industrial Packaging is actively seeking additional packaging distributors that generally are:

• Strong in the strap, stretch film, fastener, and related products markets

• Have annual revenue between $1 million and $20 million and

• Are located within a 100-mile radius of Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kansas City, Portland, Ore., Seattle or Charlotte, N.C.

B2B Industrial Packaging has an outstanding post-acquisition record of retaining well over 90 percent of the acquired companies’ employees and seamlessly transitioning clients. The company also has an excellent track record of negotiating deals that meet the needs of the owners.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We focus on what we are good at and one of the many things this includes is acquisitions. We understand the needs of potential candidates’ clients and the concerns of employees. Our goal is to make every acquisition a beneficial experience for everyone involved.”

Previous acquisitions include: Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc., and Rapid-Pac and one additional company in Illinois. For more information contact Bill Drake directly at 630-396-6203 or email bdrake@b2bind.com.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



