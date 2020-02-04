GfK offers Auto Tech insights to undergraduate hackathon teams

GfK North America is making Auto Tech Insights data available to students who sign up for its NextGen Hackathon Competition.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The message from GfK to undergraduate marketers, researchers, and data scientists is clear: Start your insights engines!As part of its second NextGen Data Science Hackathon Competition, GfK North America is making new findings from its Auto Tech Insights study available to students who sign up for the contest. The eight-page report includes data presented earlier this month at CES, the world’s largest technology exposition.Sign up for the competition and receive the Auto Tech data via this link Undergraduates in any major are invited to take part – individually or as teams – in the 10-day hackathon (March 20–30), developing ideas for “smart” auto tech products. Devices and services that bring advanced digital capabilities to cars are among the hottest tech offerings today – from in-car wi-fi to infotainment systems to autonomous driving.Hackathon finalists will present their ideas virtually to a panel of auto industry experts and researchers on April 9th. The winning team will receive a $5,000 grand prize and be announced during the 2020 Auto Show in New York City. Watch a video about last year’s NextGen Data Science Hackathon CompetitionDuring the hackathon, GfK will give students access to data sets from a variety of sources. Participants are also encouraged to use insights such as the Auto Tech report to prepare product and marketing ideas in advance.Address any questions to marketing@gfk.com.The NextGen Competition began in 2011 with a focus on traditional research methods and goals. Over the years, the contest has evolved to reflect the changing toolkit and role of market researchers and data scientists. In 2018, GfK made a hackathon the centerpiece of the competition, with a team from the College of Staten Island (City University of New York) taking first place for its innovative development and marketing plan for a new smart speaker.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.