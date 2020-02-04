Zanthion Brings Safety Everywhere

The Zanthion secure living with home protection,for health, safety, and wellness information to family members, neighbors, friends, and health care providers

Breakthrough Technology Changes Everything for Seniors at Risk For Medical Emergencies, Falls and Wandering at Home, in Assisted Living and Healthcare Facilities

SMART Solutions for Older Adults and Caregivers

Zanthion is a provider of simple-to-use technology that recognizes subtle changes in the behavior and activity levels as well as potentially critical events of older adults. This technology allows seniors to live independently with health, safety and security for caregivers to have actionable intelligence to provide a safety net if needed.

An AI-driven, predictive analytics, help call/SOS, fall detection, wandering, automatic fall detection, and notification system designed to improve the quality of life of seniors living at home and for the caregivers in their lives...both family and professional. Zanthion provides “Quality of Life for Everyone!”

http://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/zanthion

Senior Living Communities and Hospitals

The Zanthion SMART Community platform provides value both in the short term and over the long term. In the short term, it quickly alerts caregivers and staff to potential problems. For example, a lack of activity during the day might suggest an illness or a fall while a longer-than-usual bathroom visit might suggest the resident has a UTI. Over the long term, the system can detect and alert care staff to gradual changes in behavior that might otherwise be missed, such as walking more slowly or alterations in sleep and eating patterns and alerts caregivers to falls, wandering, bed exit, and lifestyle event changes.

With our comprehensive health, safety, and security system, you and your staff are constantly informed on the status of your residents. With the data from our extensible monitoring devices, you can assess the overall health of your communities on a single dashboard and support residents in getting the help they need before a more serious issue occurs.

http://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/zanthion-communities

Aging In Place

We know you worry about your parents and loved ones who are aging in place, even when they are living across the world. Zanthion SMART Living continuously monitors your Mom, your Dad, your Grandparents, or Loved Ones and their environment, notifying you, and if you choose, their friends, neighbors, and doctors, of any situation that requires intervention and alerts caregivers to falls, wandering, bed exit, and lifestyle event changes.

Zanthion SMART Living combines wireless cellular gateways (no WiFi needed), in-home environmental sensors, GPS and cellular-based wearable monitoring devices with our user-friendly Mobile Client App, helping individuals and those involved in their care track health, activity, location information and trends. The result, seniors living more independently, healthier, safer, and more secure, without compromising privacy.

http://www.predicitvehealthdevices.com/zanthion-aging-in-place

Platform Customization

Support for Existing GPRS and BLE Devices

Your years of investment in customers and existing infrastructure are supported by Zanthion Staging extending your investment and your future functionality for years to come. You don't have to start all over. Zanthion can easily integrate your GPRS Security or senior care platform into our PaaS providing the latest in sensors and client technology.

Provisioning, Maintenance, Support for Our Devices and Yours

Provisioning and maintaining a fleet of sensors in thousands of households and communities is difficult. Customer satisfaction requires you to know when a sensor is no longer working and be able to troubleshoot your installations remotely. With SMART Staging you can update your system remotely and support it operationally form a support center. You will no longer need to send an expensive technician on site to diagnose the problem.

http://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/zanthion-custom-platform

Remote Patient Monitoring

The Zanthion system establishes baselines for all event data such as heart rate and weight so that healthcare providers can provide appropriate care and reduce readmission rates from falls and other events.

Monitoring programs can collect a wide range of health data from the point of care, such as vital signs, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and electrocardiograms. Currently Zanthion collects heart rate through our wearables and blood pressure and other measurements through external devices. We are working hard to integrate as much sensory input as possible through our wearables such as skin temperature, blood oxygen, and blood pressure.

Zanthion data is then transmitted to health professionals directly to mobile devices and to aggregation services that present data in a way that makes it easy to understand for monitoring centers in primary care settings, hospitals and intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities, and centralized off-site case management programs. Health professionals remotely monitor patients through the use of our platform and act on events received as part of the treatment plan.

The Zanthion SMART Patient Monitoring system can help keep people healthy, allow older and disabled individuals to live at home longer and avoid having to move into skilled nursing facilities. Our RPM serves to reduce the number of hospitalizations, readmissions, and lengths of stay in hospitals—all of which help improve quality of life for everyone and contain costs.

http://www.predictivehealthdevices.com/zanthion-patient-monitoring

Experts for Quality, Fall Prevention and Protection, Risk Management, Training, Marketing and Distribution

Pat Devaney

President and CEO

Medical Nurse Training and Distribution Inc.

And Subsidiary, Predictive Health Devices Inc.

800-674-3476

www.PredictiveHealthDevices.com

pdevaney@sprynet.com

Cell: 703-507-0627

Predictive Health Devices - Zanthion in Action



