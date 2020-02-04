Capital Numbers has been Awarded The Economic Times Growth Champion 2020

Capital Numbers grabs the spotlight as it gets recognized as one of India’s growth champions by The Economic Times and Statista in 2020.

I truly appreciate and thank all our clients and employees whose support and efforts have helped us with getting off the ground. Your confidence in us contributed to our success.” — Mukul Gupta - CEO

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers, the leading web and mobile application development solutions provider, based out of Kolkata, has been recently awarded Economic Times India’s Growth Champion 2020 . The company has delivered a solid performance in the past few years with revenues in line with expectations, even against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment. Its outstanding achievements have contributed to India’s growth wave, making it one of the changemakers of the nation.Renowned for offering in-demand skills, on-demand, in the field of web and software development, Capital Numbers has received multiple awards from organizations like Dun and Bradstreet, The Financial Times and Deloitte. This award from The Economic Times has, yet again, proved its exceptional leadership in the technology space.With its development center in Kolkata (India) and offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia, Capital Numbers successfully serves a global clientele from diverse industry verticals. Its mission-driven culture to cater to Fortune 500 firms, established businesses, startups, government undertakings, and agencies, has allowed it to expand and strengthen its market reach.What helped the company evolve at such a pace is its constant commitment to learn, adapt and strive for innovation in areas such as:> Mobile> Web> CMS> Ecommerce> Front-end and more.Its approach to partner with its clients strategically and maximize opportunities for them at reduced costs have helped the company soar high. It is this trusted work portfolio that has helped Capital Numbers become a well-deserved champion.An initiative taken by The Economic Times and Statista, India’s Growth Champions 2020, is a list that identifies the fastest growing companies in India that aided in the country’s economic development. These companies have helped India jump from rank 142nd in 2014 to 63rd in 2019 in the World Bank’s ease of doing business report. To qualify for this list, companies had to:> Generate minimum revenue numbers over a three-year period.> Be independent entities.> Demonstrate organic growth.An enterprising superstar in its own capacity, Capital Numbers has perfectly met the above criteria and emerged as an economic accelerator of the Indian economy. Today, it is on the top rung on the ladder among other champions of the country.With 61% of Absolute Revenue Growth and Rs 23.4cr Revenue in 2018, Capital Numbers has scripted its own growth story. Clearly, its exceptional contributions stood out as examples of what can be achieved through unmatched services, despite odds.And this remarkable success of the company is bound to inspire the entire diaspora of India Inc. to dream big, no matter what.About India’s Growth Champions 2020This is a list introduced by The Economic Times and Statista to identify and rank India’s fastest-growing companies that have played important roles in boosting India’s economic growth.About Capital NumbersIncepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9000 and 27001 certified organization that specializes in web and mobile application development and digital marketing solutions for global customers. With 400+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered 1500 projects to over 100 businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base including firms like Reuters, Conde Nast, Grey Digital, Flipkart, University of Colorado, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/ ###



