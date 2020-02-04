Osome is proud to be a Xero platinum partner

Cloud accounting helps Osome become one of the 4 Singapore providers boasting Platinum status with Xero

SINGAPORE, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January 2020, business accelerator Osome reached the status of a platinum partner of a cloud giant Xero. The status of platinum partner is the highest recognition from Xero, which only 3 companies in Singapore besides Osome have. Three months ago, the cloud giant Xero gave the Singapore-based FinTech Osome the status of a Gold Partner. The new platinum level of partnership achieved in just 100 days indicates the highest level of customer confidence in Osome, the highest quality of work of the Singapore-based FinTech.For Osome, the partnership with Xero opens a new level of opportunities to promote its strategy not only on the Asian market but also worldwide. The new status once again confirms the demand for and popularity of ideas offered by Osome. The business model of the company is based on the principle that a modern entrepreneur should be free from administrative burdens and fully focused on developing his business.Osome offers unique solutions in the field of business administration and helps with accounting in Singapore , company incorporation and corporate secretary services. The company completely relieves the entrepreneur from paperwork routine. Osome experts and a modern accounting platform take care of all matters related to accounting.Operations Director Konstantin Lange notes that accounting is the basis of Osome business. According to him, the company aims to provide its customers with the best service. Konstantin Lange emphasizes that the status of a platinum partner of Xero is an exciting for entire team.The innovative software and artificial intelligence introduced into the system will allow the entrepreneur to automatically generate reports, use only electronic forms of dialogue with regulatory and supervisory authorities, and greatly simplify the whole range of organizational tasks. Osome also has highly professional support. Experts employed by the company answer in a special secure chat to any question of the client within 15 minutes at any time, even during the night on holidays and at weekends.Ensuring the security of transmitted information, client data and other data stored in the system of Osome is one of the company’s key areas. Osome uses the most advanced security tools and methods offered on the market.Osome offers a flexible partnership system featuring a variety of service packages that will fit any type of business. An entrepreneur himself can choose the options that he needs for minimum time spent on business administration, without paying for unused functions. Osome takes care of the time and money of its clients, so everyday managers and developers of the company optimize service packages to meet the needs of their clients.Security, quality of work, a focus on clients’ convenience have allowed the Singapore-based financial institution Osome to attract more than 2,600 entrepreneurs from around the world to date. The company does business in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, opening up new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the most modern and developed countries of the world.“Osome’s rapid rise from Gold to Platinum status only goes to demonstrate the power of cloud accounting. Their team has successfully capitalised on the benefits of cloud adoption to expand globally, with footprints in Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK. Not only did this supercharge their growth, it also aided their clients in their digital transformation journeys by creating a more seamless and cost-effective workflow. It has been a great partnership with Osome and we hope to continue supporting them as they set the pace in the accounting industry,” says Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Asia, XeroXero is cloud-based accounting software that connects business owners with their financial data, advisors, customers and more. They have over 2 million subscribers globally and operate in over 180 markets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.