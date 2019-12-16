Is it possible to open both a business and a bank account in one day?

HONG KONG, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The process of company registration , opening an account, and completing all routine tasks is a work that takes up a lot of time from entrepreneurs. The new unique service, which appeared as a result of cooperation between Osome and OCBC Bank, is designed to solve this problem.Osome and OCBC Bank made it possible to go through all the formalities associated with starting a business in one day online. The revolutionary new project focused on the Singaporean market. Now it takes less than one day to realize a business idea by registering a business and preparing a business account.OCBC Bank is the second-largest bank not only in Singapore but throughout Southeast Asia. And recently, Euromoney, an influential business magazine, has named OCBC Bank “Asia's Best Small and Medium Business Bank”. Together with Osome, an online platform for business management, the companies developed a service for the Singapore market, where all procedures are carried out in Osome application available in both mobile and desktop versions. Thus, customers do not need to call or visit offices.Myinfo account is used to access the system. Customers can upload their data with a click of a button to a secure chat, where they subsequently sign documents with their electronic signature. Osome processes the received data, prepares all documents, prepares and sends the application. The use of artificial intelligence allows Osome to automate all processes so that incorporation can be completed in 38 minutes.When registration is successfully completed, the client will receive a secure link to open a business account with OCBC Bank instantly. Osome and OCBC will exchange data.On the client’s side, the entire incorporation process is a message chain in a secure chat, where Osome specialists will guide the client through the registration procedure and advise on all issues that arise. Thus, registration of a company and opening an account consists of four steps that can be performed both from a computer and from a telephone.According to Osome Founder Viktor Lysenko, Osome’s main task is to free entrepreneurs from everyday problems with service, distracting them from the central business tasks. Thanks to a collaboration with OCBC, customers will be able to deal with all the formalities in one day. Such cooperation will allow entrepreneurs to quickly and safely deal with formalities when starting their own business.Osome is a fast-growing startup based in Singapore and already expanding into new markets such as the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company offers the services of an online assistant for doing business, which is engaged in accounting , incorporation, taxes, and also reminds all customers of their deadlines. Osome’s team prepares documents, prepares and submits reports on time. Certified Osome specialists answer any customer questions in a secure chat within 15 minutes at any time, seven days a week. The use of information technology allows entrepreneurs to be freed from all routine work so that they can concentrate on making strategic decisions regarding their business.



