Reshaping Work Novi Sad Announces Speaker Line-up for February 2020

BELGRADE, SERBIA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reshaping Work Conference South East and East European Edition, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of February 2020 in Novi Sad, Serbia, brings together leading academics, business leaders, policymakers, labor union representatives and platform workers from different parts of Europe and beyond (USA, etc.) to jointly discuss the most prominent issues of the platform economy from the regional and comparative perspectives. The conference is hosted by the independent think tank Public Policy Research Center from Belgrade, Serbia.Reshaping Work is a non-profit initiative headquartered in Amsterdam, which took off in 2016 in order to bring different stakeholders together to jointly discuss the future of work and find ways to shape it. Since then it has grown into a series of regionally organized events across Europe.“The Reshaping Work conference in Novi Sad stands out as a unique event as it sheds light at Ukraine, Serbia and Romania, countries representing the leading providers of online platform workers in Europe and beyond. Other countries in the region complement the observed trends”, says Branka Andjelkovic, the Conference Director and Co-Founder of the Public Policy Research Center, “As such, they deserve a close look within the context of the future of work and gig economy which yet has to be thoroughly examined and fully understood.”Speakers at Regional Reshaping Work Novi Sad include:• Branka Andjelkovic, Co-founder, Public Policy Research Center• Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for EU Commission for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth• Martin Risak, Associate Professor at the Department of Labor Law and Law of Social Security, University of Vienna, leading European expert in labour law and the platform economy legislation• Ionut Lacusta, Glovo, Head of Public Policy, EEMEA & EU Affairs• Sem Fabrizi, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of SerbiaThe signature session of the Reshaping Work conference – “Meet the Platform Workers” is a forum that brings together company representatives and platform workers; moderated by Joanne Gouaux, a social entrepreneur from Silicon Valley. Including platform workers in the debate about their lives and livelihoods is of crucial importance. What are their perspectives, priorities and uncertainties? What changes would they like to see with respect to how their work is organized and valued – if any? And is there a unified “they” to begin with?Reshaping Work Novi Sad partners include: Svilara - Kulturna Stanica, University of Novi Sad, Geelancer, Vojvodina ICT Cluster, Swiss IPG Group, Open Society Foundations and the EU Commission and the EU Delegation in Serbia. Media partners include: Shareable, Diplomacy & Commerce, Nova Ekonomija and Business Info Group.To buy tickets please visit or learn more about Reshaping Work Novi SadJournalists writing about the platform economy and the future of work and interested in learning more about the event, talking to panel members and guests or the conference director may reach out to Tanja Jakobi.About Regional Reshaping Work, Novi Sad The regional edition of the conference in Novi Sad aims to open discussions about the anticipated impacts of the platform economy on workers, businesses, and societies in southeastern and eastern Europe. Placed in the forthcoming European Capital of Culture 2021 the conference focuses on the future of these economies in the context of the platform economy.Language of the event: EnglishAbout Reshaping WorkReshaping Work events discuss the most prominent issues in related to the platform economy, and digital innovations more broadly. This intimate event gathers 200-250 people for continental-level conference; the European-level conference is held every October in Amsterdam. Regional-level events are confined to 100-150 experts on the topic, who have interest or stakes in a particular geographic region.



