Leading Los Angeles Real Estate Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Successful Lunar New Year’s Celebration

The positive energy that Rudy Kusuma has built around his real estate firm Your Home Sold Guaranteed is infectious. This was recently felt by all at a fantastic company Lunar New Year celebration.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being successful as a business owner and leader of a team of professionals take a special attitude and mindset if things like loyalty and developing win-win situations are held as high ideals. For Rudy Lira Kusuma, the ultra-skilled and passionate leader of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in Los Angeles, California these principles are what he has built his office around. The results speak for themselves with the team routinely winning award after award for their high-level performance and customer service. In exciting news, the team got together to celebrate a record-breaking year and to wish each other and their families and friends, an even more prosperous new Lunar New Year as the company continues to grow.

“It was an amazing party with amazing people,” commented Rudy with a big smile. “I am fortunate to work with a team that cares as much about delivering the best in real estate service as I do and are also all wonderful to spend time with socially.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed both sell and buy real estate in the extended Los Angeles area. They deal with both residential and commercial properties, following a system developed by Rudy which has won praise across the real estate world from both clients and peers for the results it delivers. It is also well known for having a powerful ethical foundation, where transparency and honesty are always key points of every deal.

To learn more be sure to visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.



