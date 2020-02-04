TSA Making Air Travel Less Safe

Air Marshal National Council

The new seating is a disaster waiting to happen it has to be changed” — Current Flying FAM

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) new dangerous positioning of U.S. Federal Air Marshals is putting our national security at risk. The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC) will be providing Congress with evidence that TSA and Federal Air Marshal senior leaders are gambling with our aviation security by recklessly changing the positioning of Air Marshals on the aircraft. The vast majority of Air Marshals say they haven’t been properly trained and it is setting them up for failure if we are attacked. Further, the new positioning may actually violate federal law that requires the agency to position Air Marshals in the most advantageous positions. This is an emergency situation that we feel requires immediate Congressional action to prevent a possible catastrophe. The AMNC is also exploring potential legal action to put a stop to it.

The current Director of the Agency, who abruptly announced his retirement after just over a year in the position, leaves an agency that is beleaguered with issues. A workforce with a staggering high medical retirement rate, over 20 million dollars a year in workman’s compensation payments, and serious health concerns facing the workforce after years of working a schedule that a previous Director of the agency admitted was unsustainable. In 2005 the Government Accountability Office (GAO 06-203, https://www.gao.gov/new.items/d06203.pdf), quoted a group of senior agency leaders to include the Director at the time as saying ;

“These officials told us that Federal Air Marshals cannot sustain a career in an airborne position, based on such factors as the frequency of flying, their irregular schedules, and the monotony of flying repetitive assignments.”

That statement was made in 2005, which we believe clearly shows management knew that the unregulated schedules they were forcing the flying Federal Air Marshals to work would eventually cause the serious medical issues we are seeing bubble to the surface today.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is an independent, nonpartisan agency that works for Congress. Often called the "congressional watchdog," GAO examines how taxpayer dollars are spent and provides Congress and federal agencies with objective, reliable information to help the government save money and work more efficiently.

The AMNC will be advocating that Congress remove the Federal Air Marshals from TSA and that the FAMs be placed as a part of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). A move that will save hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and enhance our national security.



