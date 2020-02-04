Auto/Mate to Roll Out Fixed Ops Portion of Reporting Engine

Our unified reporting engine allows dealership personnel to create on-demand reports using criteria that’s important to them” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems will unveil its fixed operations report generator at this year’s NADA Convention & Expo in Las Vegas. The addition of fixed ops reporting completes the unification of Auto/Mate’s Report/Mate ™ engine, and enables dealerships to create, share and schedule reports based on data across every department.“The process of generating reports can be time consuming and difficult, and it’s not always clear how numbers translate into actionable insights,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. “Our unified reporting engine allows dealership personnel to create on-demand reports using criteria that’s important to them.”Report/Mate is comprised of four main sections: sales, office, DOC and now fixed ops. Examples of common fixed ops reports within Report/Mate include works in progress, total profit on ROs and negative parts on hand. However, users can also generate reports based on virtually any data field within the DMS to view their data their own way.Auto/Mate customers can even turn any report line — not just Daily DOCs — into customizable widgets on their dashboard, simplifying the way dealerships monitor their key performance indicators (KPIs).Auto/Mate plans to begin piloting the fixed ops portion of Report/Mate toward the end of February with ambitions to begin rolling it out to its new customers in March.To learn more about Report/Mate, visit Booth #4337C at the NADA Convention & Expo, February 14-17, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Click here to schedule an appointment . For more information, visit https://www.automate.com About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



