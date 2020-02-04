Telecom Tech Stock iQSTEL, Inc. ( $IQST) Announces First Quarter 2020 Plan to Initiate Up-list to Higher Stock Exchange

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) will Initiate in 1Q of 2020, steps to up-list it´s Company from the Pink Sheets to Higher Exchange.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #Tech/ #Telecom #Stock News - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: $IQST) Announces it will Initiate Up-list of Company to Higher Stock Exchange in First Quarter 2020; @IQstel(Investorideas.com Newswire ) - Breaking Tech Stock News - iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) will Initiate in 1Q of 2020, steps to up-list it´s Company from the Pink Sheets to Higher Exchange.Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO stated: “As our Company continues to progress in the execution of our business plan, and continue to grow its revenue and operating margin, we recognize the need to list the common stock of our Company in market exchanges that can bring the proper exposure as well as the listing standards that a Company such as ours is worthy of. Our mid and long-term goals of our Company are very ambitious therefore we need to list in an exchange that can attract the sort of long-term institutional investors for our Company due to its solid business and forecast”.About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a technology company offering a wide array of services to the Telecommunications Industry. These include services to International Long-Distance Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), Retail and Corporate markets (ILD Retail), Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity, Satellite Communications services, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services, Internet of Things (IoT) technology solutions, Data Center facilities capacity leasing, and Blockchain solutions for the Telecommunications industry.About Etelix.com USA, LLC:Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.About SwissLink Carrier AG:SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. 