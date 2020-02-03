Tulalip Resort Casino Could Make You Washington’s Next Millionaire Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Progressive Slot Golden Charms Surpassed $1 Million Mark

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring your lucky charm with you to win big at Tulalip Resort Casino. Golden Charms, a Scientific Games progressive slot machine, surpassed the $1 million mark last week. For a maximum bet of $5, one lucky player has the opportunity to become Washington’s next millionaire. This progressive is exclusive to Tulalip Resort Casino and will be the largest progressive win at the property. On September 21, 2019, there was a $572,473.10 win on 88 Fortunes.

With more than 24 Golden Charms slot machines, including 10 near the front entrance of the delightful Journey’s East restaurant, don’t miss your chance to win more than a million dollars on Golden Charms at Tulalip Resort Casino.

Tulalip has more than 2,400 of the newest slots and the most cash back of any Washington casino. Your adventure and winnings await at Tulalip Resort Casino.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.