The Squires Group, Inc. Wins Both the 2020 Client and Talent Best of Staffing® Awards from ClearlyRated

Nancy Squires, CEO

Our Fifth Win Since 2012, Twice in the Last Two Years.

As I reflect back to 1995 when I started the company, I’m grateful for the privilege of being able to work with such great employees and clients over the past 25 years.” — Nancy Squires, CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning staffing firms are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“Receiving the Best of Staffing awards for the fifth time since 2012 is special for our team as it coincides with our 25th Anniversary celebration in 2020. Receiving top ratings from our clients and consultants is a testament to our team’s dedication,” says Nancy Squires, CEO of TSGi. Nancy adds, “As I reflect back to 1995 when I started the company, I’m grateful for the privilege of being able to work with such great employees and clients over the past 25 years. Their loyalty to our team is inspiring,” adds Nancy.

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi added “Nancy and I are thankful for earning the ClearlyRated award, especially as we embark on the next decade of TSGi’s journey. Our track record of success means that we are living up to our vision of becoming a trusted advisor to our clients and consultants.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.