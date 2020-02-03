Apple Self Storage Donates $19,038 To The ABLE Network

Last year Apple Self Storage donated a total of $19,038 to The ABLE Network, a non-profit organization assisting adults with intellectual disabilities.

We are 'ABLE' because of wonderful people like you!” — Barb Allan

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apple Self Storage continues working with the ABLE Network to raise money for the fourth year in a row. This past December they presented a giant cheque totalling $19,038 to the organization.Barb Allan, Founder and Executive Director of the Able Network, shares: “The generous donation that The ABLE Network received from Apple Self Storage makes a HUGE difference to our program. With your support, we can continue to provide a quality program that is affordable to individuals and their families. Apple’s continued support of ABLE over the years has allowed us to expand to three communities so that we can provide support to more adults with intellectual disabilities. Thanks to everyone at Apple. ‘We are ABLE’ because of wonderful people like you!”MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGEKnown for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 35 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.MORE ABOUT THE ABLE NETWORKThe ABLE Network is a fee for service, registered charity located in Aurora, Ontario. Their participants are supported in 5 core programs of work experience, transit training, recreation, literacy and volunteer activities. The ABLE Network is based on strong principles and research that states that inclusion of persons with an ID in natural settings provides them with an equal opportunity to make a contribution to the health and well-being of their community.For more information visit The Able Network website



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.