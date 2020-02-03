Next Century Spirits among key players helping scale and drive economic growth to North Carolina through Innovation

RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Century Spirits , an advanced technology company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, bulk, and craft markets continues to play a vital role in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape in North Carolina through innovative technologies.Innovation in North Carolina is creating a buzz across the country as founders spin-out technologies from lucrative research and land-grant institutions which have boosted entrepreneurship programs. In fact, the state’s capital - Raleigh - hosts a higher density of venture-growth companies per capita than cities like NYC and Seattle. Forbes article, How North Carolina is Fueling Startup Success , recently highlighted North Carolina’s booming entrepreneurship ecosystem by pointing out the Research Triangle’s three tier-one universities: North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University. Specifically, programs combining technology commercialization and entrepreneurship out of NC State facilitate links between university-born technologies and visionary founders to create high-growth startups.NC State was recently ranked as a top 10 school for entrepreneurship curriculum. A total of 170 startups have spun out of the university, including Next Century Spirits, an advanced technology company blending tradition with science to create distilled spirits. Co-founders, Dr. Joel Pawlak, NC State’s Associate Professor of Forest Biomaterials and CEO, Scott Bolin (MBA ‘12) launched Next Century Spirits after a successful launch of Tethis. Tethis was founded from finding its company’s niche as a patented technology for biodegradable superabsorbents in the personal care industry. Once Tethis grew to 50 employees, the founders were ready to pivot into a new venture where Pawlak’s patents could once again be put to use in the technology of Next Century Spirits.While universities in the area create a concentrated pool of skilled students to enter the workforce, the Research Triangle is also building future generations to be flexible and expansive thinkers. Future startup founders will play a role in economic development for our state built around innovation.For more information about Next Century Spirits and its co-founders, please visit www.nextcenturyspirits.com or contact:



