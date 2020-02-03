Television Host Tammy-Lynn McNabb Jumps Back Into The Low Carb-Keto Arena

Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Founder of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV Website created to help others get healthy and well. Tammy-Lynn Founds Low Carb Centre 2003

Back in 2003, Tammy-Lynn brought low carbing to Canada with a chain of wellness stores & she's till 'Livin La Vida Low Carb' (as Jimmy Moore would say) in 2020.

The Low Carb and Keto Diet have never gone away, they grown and changed to adapt to the knowledge we have today that we didn't in 2003. Plant based proteins now play a huge roles in the diets.” — Tammy-Lynn McNabb,RHNC

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back in 2003, Low Carbing took the US by storm. Thousands of products were available in the United States and the Dr. Atkins Diet was well known. Loving the diet and what it was doing not only for her waistline but her overall health, entrepreneur Tammy-Lynn McNabb believed there was an opportunity for growth for the diet in the Canadian market place as well. "I was convinced that Low Carb nutrition was for me and a lifestyle that I would be following for years to come. What I couldn't believe was that there were no Low Carb products available in Canada. This is where The Low Carb Centres were born and where my life would change forever." says Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Television Host and Registered Holistic Nutrition Counselor.It wasn't an easy ride for her, however. After opening several stores, and being plastered front page on every major newspaper, radio station and the likes of Time Magazine, complications began. "We had over 1500 products in our stores, registered nurses to assist clients in our weight loss divisions and a commercial bakery to supply products to our centres and other locations including Whole Foods, Supervalu, Safeways, IGAs and other retail stores. As we became more and more successful, other industries were suffering from the 'no carb' mandate that many people were following. Things became very complicated when we were told that the term 'low carb' or 'net carbs' wasn't recognized in Canada and we had to change not only anything in the store that said 'low carb' on the packaging but the names of our stores also. It became an impossible business model to pursue and we were forced to close all of our locations. Heartbreaking." she adds.Fast forward 17 years and the story is much clearer. 'We were so insanely popular with the consumer that other companies who were impacted negatively began lobbying against us and the diet. These companies could afford to hire lobbyists and big law firms - we could not. Looking back it all makes sense now. The government seems to have relaxed their restrictions, but low carb'ing has never gone away, it's just changed...." says Tammy-Lynn.When asked what stands out most for her from her Low Carb Centre days, she replies, "It was surprising and heartbreaking the number of children, who were suffering from epileptic seizures, that came to our stores for products. Part of the preventative therapy for children having seizures was to get them into Ketosis to manage their condition. It was sad seeing so many parents in pain".After a few years of dealing with the political side of the low carb industry, she sold her business to a US company, making a profit for all of the original investors of the Low Carb Centres, and went on to have two children, now 14 and 15 and looked towards fulfilling other professional ambitions. in 2013 Tammy-Lynn created a television program called Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV (HWLTV).HWLTV, now in its 7th season, airs on two networks across Canada along with the top networks in Russia and Vietnam. Air Transat has also aired the show as part of their inflight viewing program. "I love being the host and producer of HWLTV. It allows me to interview some of the best and brightest talents in the industry and continue to learn and grow myself. We've created a program that our viewers love and a platform for our sponsors to tell their story to their buyers. Before being in the food and wellness industries, I began my career in Public Relations and Marketing. HWLTV benefits from this marketing expertise and some of my consultants over the 18 years continue to work with us today on current project." she adds.One of the most exciting accomplishments for Tammy-Lynn was going back to school to obtain her professional designation of Registered Holistic Nutrition Counselor and Registered Holistic Coach. "I felt that I had many years of research, development and studies in the health and wellness industry and that it was time for me to formalize my designation. The work I've done and the in-depth studies have brought my knowledge to a whole new level. The industry has grown in leaps and bounds and it's a great feeling to be right up there formally with my credentials", she Tammy-Lynn.Through HWLTV, she discovered that many of her viewers wanted advice on weight loss, the keto diet and low carb living. This motivated her to launch www.AllinwithTammyLynn.com and www.RegisteredHolisticCoach.com . 'I missed the one on one contact with my followers when I had my weight loss centres. I loved helping them try to understand the uniqueness of their bodies and developing a plan that worked specifically for them. It feels fantastic to be so involved with the actual user of my services again." she adds with a smile.With 2020 and Season 7 in full swing, the future looks bright for Tammy-Lynn and her health and wellness team. All focused on continuing to make positive strides in the health and wellness industry and provide the viewing audience content that entertains, heals, uplifts and restores.For more on Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV - www.HealthWellnessShow.com Tammy-Lynn McNabb - www.TammyLynnMcNabb.com Weight Loss - www.RegisteredHolisticCoach.com

