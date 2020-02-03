TMSA Names New 2020 Leaders and Board Members

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) has named two new individuals to its board of directors, effective Jan. 23.

WACONIA, MN, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) has named two new individuals to its board of directors, effective Jan. 23. The only professional association of its kind, TMSA enables marketing and sales professionals to learn about and advance the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources.Leigh Sauter has been named co-chair of the TMSA Marketing Committee, and will be responsible for leading this committee to utilize new and traditional media to help practitioners stay on top of emerging trends through relevant content, innovative communication while driving new membership and engagement in the organization. She has more than 15 years’ experience in marketing and sales, is HubSpot Inbound-certified, and is a Certified Transportation Broker with the Transportation Intermediaries Association. An active member and committee volunteer since 2017, Sauter is marketing director for Tucker Company Worldwide.Chris Huff has been named as an at-large member of the board. Huff currently is regional vice president of sales for ArcBest and has more than 20 years with the company. He holds a Master of Science degree in management and organizational behavior, and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. Huff previously has been an adjunct faculty member for Silver Lake College and Cardinal Stritch University and plans to leverage his business and teaching experience to help advance TMSA’s educational and sales certification initiatives that are part of its three-year association strategy.For more information on the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association, call 952-466-6270 x208 or visit www.TMSAtoday.org # # #About the Transportation Marketing & Sales AssociationThe Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) enables marketing and sales professionals to learn about and advance the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. For more information, visit www.TMSAtoday.org



