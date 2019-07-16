Transportation Marketing & Sales Association Names New Leaders and Board Members

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) has named new officers for 2019-20 and members at-large of its board of directors. The proposed leadership team was ratified by member vote at the annual business meeting on June 12 during the TMSA Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference near Jacksonville, Florida.Confirmed officers are:TMSA President: Candi Cybator, director of marketing, PITT OHIO, where she’s responsible for overall corporate marketing, advertising and public relations at this supply chain, ground, LTL and truckload transportation provider. She has been a member of TMSA since 2012 and has served as the association’s president for the past two years.Chairperson: Scott Grady, president of Rush Trucking Corp., a provider of transportation, expedited and supply chain management services. He has served on the board of directors since 2013, and is past president of the association.President-Elect: Tom Collins, senior director of marketing, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, where he’s responsible for marketing, demand and lead generation, and customer relationship management for this provider of omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing and transportation. He has been a member of TMSA since 2008, and was previously chairperson of the association’s membership committee.Treasurer: Beth Malik, director of marketing and public relations at SMC3, a leading provider of data, technology and education as an integrated solution to the freight transportation community. She has been a member of TMSA since 2014, and has served as the association’s treasurer for the past two years.Secretary: Jodi Cape, marketing manager, LeSaint Logistics, where she is responsible for marketing communications and lead generation. She has been a member of TMSA since 2007, and previously was the chairperson of the recognition and membership committees.In addition, new at-large members of the board of directors who were voted in include:• Lina Acosta, chief marketing officer, GLT Logistics• Jennie Ford, senior marketing manager, Trimble Transportation• Patrick McFarland, director of marketing, ITS Logistics• John Meier, director of marketing, ODW Logistics• Chris Peer, president and CEO, SyncShow• Greg Recht, vice president of integrated logistics, KencoCommittee chairpersons who are finishing their terms include: Education committee co-chairs: Jill Schmieg, chief strategist, Sol de Naples Marketing; Andrew Gulovsen, director of sales, Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA); Membership Committee chairperson: Jason Ickert, Integrated Logistics Manager, Energy Transportation Group; Marketing chairperson: Jodi Cape, Marketing Manager, LeSaint Logistics; Recognition committee chairperson: Angie Davids, Director, Employee Engagement, YRC Worldwide; Succession Planning committee chairperson: David Hoppens, vice president sales & marketing, Momentum Transportation; Governance committee chairperson: Mark Miller, Vice President Corporate & Marketing Communications, Crowley Maritime Corp.; and Finance committee chairperson: Mark Derks, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner, Words At Work.Board members at-large who are finishing their terms include: Andrew Bailey, manager of content strategy at FedEx Services; Jahan Byrne, director of marketing at Matson Logistics; Donia Crime, vice president of corporate communications at Landstar; Chuck Everett, director of business development with Red Classic Transportation Services; and Ken Uriu, marketing manager with the Port of Long Beach.For more information on the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association, call 952-466-6270 x208 or visit www.TMSAtoday.org # # #To download print-quality or web-quality photo images of the TMSA officers:About the Transportation Marketing & Sales AssociationThe Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) enables marketing and sales professionals to learn about and advance the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. For more information, visit www.TMSAtoday.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.