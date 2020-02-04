American City & County Features Syndem's Rethinking on Renewable Power Systems

SYNDEM Architecture for Next-Generation Smart Grids

Large-scale adoption of renewables is like walking millions of dogs. Syndem's Founder and CEO explains how to harmonize millions of them without relying on ICT.

Adding ICT systems to power systems opens the door for malicious cyberattacks by anybody, at any time, from anywhere. This is a systemic flaw that needs to be corrected.” — Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Syndem Founder & CEO

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American City & County features the rethinking of Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Founder and CEO of Syndem , on renewable power systems.Renewable energy sources like solar power and wind are receiving more and more attention. Solar farms and wind turbines pop up everywhere, which looks like that renewable energy generators can be added indefinitely in the current way. However, this is a misconception. Use walking dogs as an analogy. Walking a dog is easy. However, imagine walking 10 dogs, or 100 dogs. It is a lot more challenging. The dogs may run in different directions unexpectedly, which can be fatal. Similar things can happen to power systems when the penetration level of renewables increases. There are other misconceptions as well. Read the full article here Founded in 1909, American City & County has been the voice of U.S. state and local government. It covers the issues surrounding U.S. city and county governments and their leaders, reaching key local and state government decision makers, C-Suite local government officials who set policy, and executive-level local government officials who execute policy. It attracts over 135,000 monthly page views and over 42,000 monthly unique visitors.About SyndemSyndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability. Learn more at www.syndem.com



