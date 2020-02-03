X-Rite Announces Next Generation i1Photo Pro 3 for Professional Photographers Who Print

The third-generation i1Pro spectrophotometer is twice as fast, more reliable, and more accurate.

For more than 10 years the i1Pro Family has been the go-to solution for the most demanding photographers who require accurate color profiling.” — Liz Quinlisk, Photo and Video Business Unit Manager, X-Rite Incorporated

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Rite Incorporated , global leader in color science and technology announces the third-generation of its popular i1Pro solutions for photographic and imaging professionals who print. The redesigned i1Pro 3 spectrophotometer is more accurate and reliable as well as two times faster than its predecessor. The i1Pro 3 is ideal for demanding imaging professionals who require accurate color across their complete capture through display and print workflow including scanners and projectors. Customers can use the i1Pro 3 to better track and verify monitor and print quality and capture spot color measurements.“For more than 10 years the i1Pro Family has been the go-to solution for the most demanding photographers who require accurate color profiling,” said Liz Quinlisk, Global Photo and Video Business Unit Manager, X-Rite. “The third-generation i1Pro takes color management to the next level by notably improving on device speed and accuracy, as well as supporting high-brightness displays. With the i1Pro 3, photographers can quickly and easily ensure color accuracy from capture through print for repeatable and predictive color results.”The new i1Photo Pro 3:Offers a custom, full-spectrum LED light source, which allows for single-pass scanning and improves device reliability and accuracy.Measures M0, M1, and M2 simultaneously in a single pass while accounting for optical brighteners. Photographers can quickly predict how colors printed on optically-brightened photo papers will look under different lighting conditions.Reads smaller patch sizes (6mm x 6mm) twice as fast as the i1Pro 2 with improved accuracy. Users can read more patches per target in both spot and scanning modes for less pages to print and scan.Achieves correct calibration on ultra-bright displays (up to 5K NITs). Matches up to four displays connected to a single computer and unlimited displays connected to different computers.Optimizes automated file creation with the option to include the new i1iO Automated Scanning Table for i1Pro 3. Adding hands-free test chart reading saves operators time and materials during production.i1Photo Pro 3 combines world-class hardware and software to deliver the ultimate professional level color management for photo professionals who print. i1Photo Pro 3 is ideal for “Color Perfectionist” photographers looking for perfectly accurate color from capture through edit, sharing and printing – the first time and every time. Quickly and easily create custom camera, monitor, projector, scanner and RGB printer profiles, ensuring the colors captured, viewed and printed are true.Additional i1Pro 3 Plus Solutions:In addition to i1Photo Pro 3 Plus, X-Rite is now shipping these new i1Pro 3 Plus solutions:i1Basic Pro 3 Plusincludes monitor calibration and quality control for monitors and printersi1Publish Pro 3 Plusincludes CMYK+ printer module and all features of i1Photo Pro 3 PlusRecently announced i1Photo Pro 3 Plus offers advanced capabilities to support more challenging to profile substrates including textured and glossy photo media as well as ceramics, textiles, glass, metal, wood, vinyl, plastics, thin films, cardboard, and more.All models of the i1Pro 3 come with the latest version of i1Profiler, a professional color profiling software. The i1Photo Pro 3 is now available. For more information visit xritephoto.com/i1photo-pro-3 For more information, please contact Brenda Hipsher:brendah@macgroupus.comAbout X-RiteFounded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centres across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For more information, visit xritephoto.comAbout MAC Group33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com



