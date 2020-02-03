Pinnacle Performance Company Announces Launch of New Brand in 2020

Pinnacle Performance Company Vows to Vanquish Boring with New Brand

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we enter the new year, Pinnacle Performance Company has themed January 2020 as the month to focus on Developing Your Personal Brand. Throughout the month, Pinnacle has worked with clients and colleagues to establish the importance of branding and what optics and presence can do for your business, or for you as a person.In timely fashion, effective February 3rd, 2020 Pinnacle will be unveiling their new brand as an organization. CEO and Co-Founder, David Lewis says, “We’ve experienced significant growth over the past 15-years as we’ve evolved our business, but 2019 has led us to believe 2020 is going to be a game changing year.” Pinnacle’s aim to Vanquish Boring is being driven by this new brand which is designed to embody the emotion, excitement and inspiration that clients and participants experience during workshop and other learning module experiences.Thus, the new brand will actively and outwardly embody the voice, tone and power that is found within a Pinnacle session.Pinnacle Performance Company helps companies of all sizes begin their journey toward compelling and influential communication and conquers the idea that corporate training has to be boring or limp. This is done through the development of custom and dynamic learning journeys modeled after in-person and virtual training modules.COO and Co-Founder, G. Riley Mills states, “The rebrand demonstrates our commitment to developing custom and unique training modules that are truly client-centric. We will continue to operate in our existing markets, and plan to expand to additional markets with additional services as our business is growing every day. Our core value will remain intact as our outward presence moves to a cleaner look and feel.”Pinnacle Performance Company plans to open a new and larger office space in 2020 as well.For additional information, please visit www.pinper.com



