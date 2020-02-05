Explore Authors Magazine's 22 books you should be reading this month

Available at fine retailers this month! Children's Books - Grass Chopper and the Dragonfly Young Adult Novels - Gypsy by Shelley M. Headley

22 books you should be reading.

Expand your personal library: Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other fine retailers.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Eleanor Tremayne's latest release, "The Mermaid's Grandson" is available now. "The Mermaid's Grandson" is the fourth novel by award winning author, Eleanor Tremayne. Visit eleanortremayne.org to view all available novels, book trailers, merchandise and special offers.

2. W.J. Ferguson's new hard-boiled detective noir,"Mock Trial Turns to Murder" is an absolute must-read. Readers will not be able to look away from this pulsing thriller. Available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere.

3. Rose Marie Johnson's literary horror, Tears of the 46 is a frightening tale that will hit you like a punch to the gut and stay with you long after you've finished reading. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere.

4. Prolific songwriter and accomplished writer, Edward Kenney releases his new book, "Lonesome Man on a Hermit's Hill: A Verse Play," now on sale at fine retailers everywhere. Kenney has written over a thousand song lyrics and eight musicals since entering the Broadway scene in 1982. He released his first book, Bluebird Songs – Volume I in 2019.

5. Take a ride with Nigel Sainsbury: "One Down, Four Up; My Bikes, My Life" offers an extensive look at motorcycles and Sainsbury's life on two wheels. For casual riders, aficionados and thrill seekers everywhere. This is one of the most comprehensive motorcycle books to date.

6. Frederick Bruce releases his second novel, Final Journey: A Marine’s Destiny, a touching novel about a man recovering from war who builds an unlikely friendship and bond with a dog. Release date: February 2020, An also must-read: Frederick Bruce’s legal drama: Sex, Betrayal, Drama, released in 2018.

7. My Eternity in Time is Carol Coles' tribute to love in this emotional and endearing book of poetry. On sale now: Amazon.

8. In Jeffrey Allen Bolling’s science fiction novel "The Maker Series: Earth," important religious discovery rocks the world in the not-too-distant future leading to a race for world peace. This is the first release in the author’s new series.

9. Johnny’s sudden return after seven years is as mysterious as his disappearance. Wisdom of the Ages by Robert Bernardo will captivate readers as the mystery unfolds. Available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere.

10. Nilda I. Cortes' gripping memoir, Nuyorican: Growing up in Brooklyn chronicles her arrival to New York from Puerto Rico; overcoming systemic racism, terrifying domestic abuse, and employment discrimination to become a successful New York businesswoman in her own right. Inspirational and brilliant.

11. The true-life story and crime that rocked Florida, leading to a lengthy prison-sentence for alleged victim and perpetrator who never wavered in her innocence and belief that she was convicted for her silence as well as her role in a sex-trafficking encounter gone wrong when her pimp murders a client, leading to the sex worker being convicted for the crime. "Self-Preservation: My Life and “The Truth” Behind my Sordid History and Surreal Journey from ex-Jehovah's Witness to Ex-con" poetry by Tammica Summers is an unforgettable story.

12. Rob Ewart's Bowman: A Twenty-Five Year Odyssey of Joseph Bowman is on sale now. Follow a young Native American boy's adventure across the Midwest and his impact on the many lives he encounters on his epic journey. Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other fine retailers.

13. An Arduous Journey by L. Gregory Smith fictionalizes an account of the author's family as they traveled from Germany to the United States in the 1830s, moving west across a perilous landscape to their new home. Available at Amazon and fine retailers everywhere.

14. Renegade WASP by Jeff Gordon spans eight decades in the life of its main character Jack Peirce--a native of the upscale Boston suburb of Wampum--who becomes owner/editor of The Wampum Totem newspaper. Take a walk down memory lane in Gordon's fiction novel debut.

15. If you enjoy religious humor, N.L. Wilson's religious satire, Lies, Myths & Superstitions is the book for you. A smart must-read. Available at fine retailers everywhere.

16. Have the Career You Want, Plan it as You Play it is Dan Cohen Sr.'s inspirational self-help book about having the career you want. This inspiring story is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

Recommended Children's books and Young Adult Novels

17. The Grass Chopper is a series of adventure books for all ages by author and game designer Manuel Garcia. Read about the Grass Chopper as he explores his dynamic environment, meets new and interesting characters and overcomes harrowing situations with his bravery, resourcefulness, and discovers the hidden powers and capabilities within himself. Grass Chopper and the Dragonfly is the latest book in Manuel Garcia's children's book series.

18. Young adult readers will enjoy Shelley H. Headley's lovely novel about a young girl's dream of owning her own horse and is sure to warm your heart. Gypsy by Shelley H. Headley is on sale now at Amazon. Buy it today.

19. If you love dogs and cats children and adults alike will love James R. Bowers' comic strip books about Spike the dog. Look for My Silly Dog Spike, Spike Takes Boss on Vacation, Spike Goes West, Spike's Holiday Book, and more!

20. Steven Neville’s Kings, Witch Doctors, and Kids: The Journey to Jahmello is the fantasy novel readers are looking for. A magical tale that takes place in Africa, when a village runs out of water, three children and their lion set out on a journey to find a solution. A must read!

21. My Fifteenth: A Magical Journey of Love and Farewell by Carolina Santiago is an endearing and sweeping young adult novel about a quinceanera and the mysterious and haunting death of a beautiful young girl. Young adult readers will enjoy unraveling this mystery.

22. Paul Huntington’s book, The Super-Six of Thunderbird Mountain is an endearing story about a boys’ camping trip in the wilderness, their bonding, and coming of age in this throwback to an era of innocence and adventure.



