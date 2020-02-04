Registration Opens for MilSatCom USA 2020 – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and XTAR Have Confirmed as Sponsors

MilSatComUSA 2020

Registration and sponsorship opportunities now open for the MilSatCom USA Conference, which will convene in Arlington, Virginia on 24 – 25 June 2020.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are delighted to announce the 5th annual MilSatCom USA , which will commence in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on the 24th and 25th of June 2020.With the US space sector adjusting to the new US Space Force, taking forward the WGS-11 program, and investing further in LEO programs (such as Blackjack) and COMSATCOM integration, this is a crucial time to explore and discuss US SATCOM capability. Lots of opportunity for investment and development within the industry has also opened up as a result. MilSatCom USA will bring together military and government leaders, both from the US and from key allies, and major industry SATCOM providers to explore MILSATCOM in depth. Topics of discussion will include emerging US Space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration between nations and organisations, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.Interested parties can register online at: http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr1 The conference already has an impressive sponsor line-up, which currently includes industry leaders:• LOCKHEED MARTIN – GOLD SPONSOR• NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION – GOLD SPONSOR• XTAR – EXHIBITORTo join these organisations as a sponsor or exhibitor, interested parties should contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukHighlights of MilSatCom USA 2020 • Meet and network with SATCOM stakeholders from the DoD, including the USAF, USN, US Army, US COCOMS, NRL, AFRL and DISA• Hear the latest updates on the US DoD’s SATCOM programmes, such as Iridium, WGS, AEHF, MUOS, Blackjack and MOUs with partner nations• Discover the latest in SATCOM technology and find new products, techniques and opportunities in this dynamic field• Explore greater opportunities for collaboration and partnership, both between allied partners and within the DoDFor more information, visit: http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr1 MilSatCom USA 202024 – 25 June 2020Arlington, Virginia, USAGold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman CorporationExhibitor: XTARTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



