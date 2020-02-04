DealerBuilt Continues Growth and Executive Team Acquisition, Appointments Shayne Forsyth as Vice President of Marketing

After meeting with CEO Mike Trasatti, the executive team, and Parker Gale, I was thrilled to join DealerBuilt at a key point in the company’s evolution” — Shayne Forsyth

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , an enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) provider for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced the appointment of Shayne Forsyth as Vice President of Marketing. DealerBuilt is a high-growth technology company providing dealers a scalable, highly flexible DMS platform that empowers delivery of a modern consumer experience. Forsyth will be responsible for leading DealerBuilt’s marketing organization, including strategy development, product marketing, communications, demand generation, and branding.In March 2019, DealerBuilt partnered with Parker Gale to further its growth and innovation in the automotive industry. The capital investment is enabling DealerBuilt to expand its reach, create the structure necessary for continued growth and more rapidly bring to market solutions leading dealerships require. Forsyth is one of a handful of select new hires that are part of this strategy.Forsyth, an innovative marketing leader, brings over fifteen years of experience with fast-growing business- to- business companies, ranging from start-ups to publicly traded organizations, with both domestic and global footprints.Commenting on why he chose to join DealerBuilt, Forsyth stated, “After meeting with CEO Mike Trasatti, the executive team, and Parker Gale, I was thrilled to join DealerBuilt at a key point in the company’s evolution. With such great momentum behind the organization, I am excited to roll up my sleeves and help ensure that DealerBuilt’s innovative DMS is prioritized in the minds of automobile dealerships.”Prior to DealerBuilt, Forsyth served as Director of Marketing Communications for Veriforce, a Texas-based company that offers integrated SaaS-based compliance software used by leading organizations to enhance workforce and community safety. Forsyth directed the company’s marketing strategy, responsible for marketing communications, product marketing, demand generation, events, and creative services. In May 2019, the company was subsequently acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on software and technology-enabled services.Before Veriforce, Forsyth was the Senior Manager, Global Marketing, at Datacert, a Houston, Texas-based provider of enterprise software and services for corporate legal departments. Acquired by Wolters Kluwer in April 2014, Datacert combined operations with TyMetrix and became ELM Solutions. Forsyth led the strategic development and execution of marketing campaigns for a portfolio of software products across North America and EMEA.“Shayne is a highly experienced marketing leader and a valuable addition to our team for this critical part of the business. He has a clear vision for the future of marketing and knows how to successfully build world-class teams to execute on that vision. We have an incredible leadership team that is paving the way for an exciting future for DealerBuilt, our customers, and the broader automobile dealership market,” said Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt/LightYear Dealer Technologies LLC.DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS that provides automobile dealer and dealer groups with a viable alternative to the traditional market offerings. Over the years, the company has seen increasing demand for its more modern, scalable platform and its emphasis on being customer-centric and a dealer advocate for new and innovative services in the DMS space. DealerBuilt now provides hundreds of dealers with a DMS platform that empowers their staff to build processes best for them and enables delivery of a consumer experience that meets the expectations of today’s tech-enabled customer.DealerBuilt will be conducting demonstrations at booth # 971C during the 2020 NADA show in Las Vegas, NV, February 15-17. To schedule a demo visit: https://dealerbuilt.com/request-a-demo/ DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful dealers and dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call (888) 808-0733 or visit https://dealerbuilt.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.