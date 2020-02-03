I-ON Communications to Attend Mobile World Congress 2020

I-ON Communications will attend MWC 2020 from February 24 to 27, in Barcelona, Spain, at the booth 7N47 showing its Contact Editor, e-signature solution and DXP

I-ON Communications will attend MWC 2020 from February 24 to 27, in Barcelona, Spain, at the booth 7N47 showing its Contact Editor, e-signature solution and DXP

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net , a wholly-owned subsidiary of I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON Digital"), a Seoul, South Korea based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading digital experience, CMS, unstructured data management and digital marketing solutions and services to mid and large private and public sector enterprises, is pleased to announce the attendance at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 24 to 27. The company will welcome visitors at the stand 7N47 in Hall 7 presenting its Contact Editor ( www.contacteditor.io ), a contact manager for Google contacts, electronic signature solution eForm ( global.eform.io ) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP). At MWC, along with the official launch of Contact Editor, the Company will also share a Contact Editor redeem code that the booth visitors can apply and use its Premium version for free. Investors and potential partners interested in meeting with I-ON at MWC may contact Bruce Sangmin Lee at bruce@i-on.net.About I-ON Digital Corp.I-ON Digital Corp. ( www.i-on.net ) is a Seoul, South Korea-based software and solutions developer as well as provider founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six key patents by 2003, I-ON has sold to over 1,600 clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company's core offerings include DXP (Digital Experience Platform) and revolve around unstructured data management, Sports data software and Energy ICT solutions.Forward Looking StatementsStatements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.Press/IR Contact



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.