I-ON Communications to Attend CommunicAsia 2019

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net , a Seoul, South Korea based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading digital experience, CMS, unstructured data management and digital marketing solutions and services to mid and large private and public sector enterprises, is pleased to announce that its International Business Development Team will be exhibiting at the CommunicAsia 2019 from June 18th to 20th at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. I-ON has been attending CommunicAsia since 2014 and will continue to form meaningful partnerships and exciting business opportunities. This year at the three-day event, the Company will be presenting its e-Signature solution, e.Form, and sports data analysis platform TAMMi. Investors and potential partners interested in meeting with the I-ON team at the event may contact Bruce Sangmin Lee at bruce@i-on.net and for sales and partnership inquiries, please contact Jelena Elek at jelena.elek@i-on.net.About I-ON Communications Co., Ltd.I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. ( www.i-on.net ) a wholly-subsidiary of I-ON Digital Corp.(OTCQB: IONI), is a Seoul, South Korea-based software and solutions developer as well as provider founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six key patents by 2003, I-ON has sold to over 1,600 clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company's core offerings include DXP (Digital Experience Platform) and revolve around unstructured data management, Sports data software and Energy ICT solutions.Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.Press/IR Contact



