How a gathering of 100 CXO's successfully defined the narrative of cloud management for the next decade

More than 100 visionaries representing 70+ companies witnessed a new narrative around cloud management being set by CMI Co:NEXT 2020.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fraternity of over 100 engaged community members came together on 24th January, Friday, to share ideas and drive a conversation around the future of cloud management services & platform at CMI's first-ever event Co:Next in New Delhi, with the theme "360 degrees Cloud Management."

The event was a collaborative effort between Cloud Management Insider, Amazon Web Services, and Centilytics.

AWS being the leading cloud provider and Centilytics being an all-in-one cloud management platform were the perfect combination to shape the narrative which CMI wanted to project.

It was an invite-only conference with an attempt to project the need for '360-degree cloud management' in front of the key business decision-makers of leading organizations. The jam-packed conference hall included CTOs and Head-ITs of digital-native businesses like Paytm, KPMG, The Wire, MakeMyTrip, and many more.

The event incorporated four segments under the umbrella theme of "cloud is a shared responsibility".

The entire event was commenced and hosted by Mr. Kumar Abinash (Founder of CMI) himself.

Mr. Abinash, addressed a major void of information that has been lying dormant since the inception of cloud industry and discussed how CMI fills that void while being a neutral cloud community. The event kicked off with a panel discussion amongst alpha industry leaders of cloud-native startups. The keynote on, "Why cloud is a shared responsibility?" left the audience intrigued and wanting more. Centilytics, as a Co:NEXT partner, organized an engagement activity on Optimized Cloud Infrastructure; and the event concluded with a Fire Chat session between two prominent cloud leaders with a combined industry experience of more than 50 years. It was a day filled with excitement, inspiration, and passion. Attendees experienced the technological advantage of efficient cloud infrastructure and pictured themselves at the dawn of a new IT revolution.

"Cloud is a marathon, not a sprint," said Mr. Aditya Garg (CEO, Centilytics), who moderated the panel discussion which involved Mr. Amit Gupta (CTO, Healthians) and Mr. Nirbhab Barat (AVP, Lenskart) along with him. The panel uncovered some interesting and unique challenges in their respective organizations while operating on cloud at the beginning of their journey, and how they overcame these challenges. It was a lesson for those who are planning to migrate on cloud or facing similar kinds of hurdles while operating on it.

In the keynote session, Mr. Prateek Garg, an IT business strategist with a career spanning over 30+ years of experience, a visionary and a thought leader in the Managed Services ecosystem, pointed out "Why cloud is a shared responsibility?". He also addressed the principle - "Private data centers, including private cloud, will not deliver the innovation, scale, and overall benefits of the public cloud," he told a rapt audience before acknowledging, "Why cloud must coexist with the existing IT environment?".

Following that, Mr. Aditya Garg explained how to build an efficient, optimized and secure cloud infrastructure via LIVE illustration with three cloud specialists involving Mr. Amit Kumar Pandey (AWS APN Ambassador), Mr. Nidhin and Mr. Ravi. The LIVE activity caught everyone's attention in which they demonstrated why one vendor/software/person can not be the answer to all your problems; you need specialists to take over.

In the end, there was a fire chat session between two prominent leaders, Mr. Vivek Gupta and Mr. Prateek Garg; they highlighted "Why the tide shifted towards cloud and holds the potential to lead for better future regardless of the industry?" In this candid chit-chat, they address all the pain the points of on-premise and cloud infrastructure as well. What also came out is that "cloud is a shared responsibility" and needs a collaborative effort between the Vendor, Business and Service Provider.

Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that helps organizations with the management and control of their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.

